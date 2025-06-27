Michael Bay Is Allegedly Returning For Another Transformers Movie, And I’m Baffled For Two Big Reasons

There was a time when Michael Bay was the main steward of the Transformers film series, having brought mythology centered on the Autobots and Decepticons to live action in 2007 and directed the first five entries in this continuity. However, while he has been credited as a producer on the last three Transformers movies, including the animated Transformers One, we’re coming up on a decade since he actually directed one of these blockbuster flicks. However, word on the proverbial street claims that’s changing soon.

According to Puck News (via ScreenRant), Michael Bay is developing a new Transformers movie for Paramount Pictures that he wants to direct. Supposedly it was Bay who wanted to return to the franchise rather than Paramount that courted him back. The Binge’s Jordan VanDina is said to be writing this project’s script, and while it remains to be seen if Bay’s wish to direct will be granted or not, he will, at minimum, be more of a “hands-on producer.” It’s also unclear if this particular Transformers movie would be set in the same continuity as the previous ones he helmed or be a complete reboot.

Whatever the case, assuming this information is accurate, it’s a baffling turn of events. The film side of the Transformers franchise is already in a weird enough place, and bringing back Michael Bay doesn’t make much sense to me for two big reasons.

Michael Bay Left The Transformers Franchise On An Underwhelming Note

I don’t need to remind anyone familiar with the Transformers movies that the ones Michael Bay directed were not critical darlings. The first movie earned mixed reception at best, and the following four were all negatively received. This is in sharp contrast to Bumblebee and Transformers One, which were both critically acclaimed. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also fell into more mixed territory.

Most of Bay’s Transformers movies were, however, huge box office draws, with Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction both crossing $1 billion worldwide. However, there was a sharp drop-off from Age of Extinction to The Last Knight, with the latter only making $605.4 million worldwide. At that time, it was the lowest-grossing Transformers movie, although all of the ones released since have made even less. Even Bay admitted he made too many Transformers movies.

Plans for a Last Knight sequel fell through, and considering his track record with this franchise and that his last two movies, 6 Underground and Ambulance, didn’t make much of a splash critically and commercially, I don’t understand why Paramount would be as eager to have him back. Sure, he’s still a well-known filmmaker, but the cinematic landscape’s a lot different compared to when he delivered Transformers in 2007. We need to leave this era behind.

There Are Already So Many Other Transformers Movies In The Works

Besides, it’s not like Michael Bay is needed to help keep the Transformers film series moving forward. There are already a handful of cinematic projects in various stages of development. Sadly, a Transformers One sequel is not among them, though it’s not surprising considering how little it made at the box office.

However, the Puck writeup mentioned that Josh Cooley, who directed One, recently closed a deal to direct a live-action Transformers movie, and there are two other mystery movies in early development. And then, of course, there’s the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie that Rise of the Beasts’ ending set up. Chris Hemsworth will play the lead, making this his second Transformers role after voicing Optimus Prime in One. Admittedly, it’s been a while since we’ve gotten an update on this crossover, but it has the potential to be a major cinematic event.

I’d rather the Transformers film series continue breaking new ground, even if its efforts aren’t always successful. Bringing back Michael Bay doesn’t help with this, but we’ll certainly let you know if this news ends up being legit.