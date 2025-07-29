Fans Might Hate On 2005's Fantastic Four, But I Think It Actually Gets One Character Very Right

Fans of comic books and superhero movies were finally able to judge whether or not The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first film to truly get Marvel’s first superhero family right. (Here's our review.) I would certainly agree that the new Marvel movie has a lot riding on it in the weeks after its arrival, but I would actually like to make a case in favor of the 2005 adaptation.

Given how much attention is on the Richards & Co, I thought I would revisit director Tim Story’s Fantastic Four for the first time since I was about 12 years old, and I can certainly say that I liked the movie a whole lot better back then. However, there was one thing about the widely maligned superhero flick that I actually appreciated and genuinely admired far more this time around. Allow me to explain…

I Found Ben Grimm's Storyline Absorbing

Regarding my own history with the Fantastic Four, I have always felt that the heart and soul of the close-knit quartet is Ben Grimm, who becomes better known as The Thing for his astonishing stature and rocky complexion. I have to believe the makers of the 2005 iteration agree with that assessment, which is why its depiction of the Jewish Marvel superhero is, much like the character’s role on the team, its strongest element.

I don't quite understand why Ben’s transformation takes so long to occur – perhaps because the director wanted to see the other three discover their powers through jokes and showing off his orange, rock skin that soon would have robbed them of that oh-so-hilarious opportunity. However, the moment when Michael Chiklis' The Thing is revealed is thankfully not played for laughs, with Ben coming clean about his new look to his wife Debra (Laurie Holden), who immediately rushes off in fear before ultimately ending the marriage. The heartbreaking scene is the first instance of the film’s surprisingly effective and heartfelt handling of the tragic circumstances of his affliction.

Michael Chiklis Gets A Lot Of Credit

Much like how I believe Ben Grimm is the heart and soul of the Fantastic Four, I believe the actor who plays him, Michael Chiklis, is the heart and soul of the 2005 movie. You know who agrees with that? The Fantastic Four’s co-creator Stan Lee, who said in a making-of featurette that he could not imagine anyone else doing a better job in the role than the actor, who recently extended his blessing to the Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

In the same behind-the-scenes clip, the Emmy-winning star of FX’s The Shield also reveals that The Thing was his favorite comic book character growing up, but he honestly did not have to vocalize that. It is clear how much he cares for Ben and how important nailing his portrayal was to him in every second of his impassioned performance that helps you see the man beneath the monster.

Portraying The Thing With Practical Effects Was The Right Call

On that note, I think one key element to the quality of this iteration of The Thing is knowing that there actually is a man beneath the monster. Performance capture had existed at this point and was used effectively in films like the Lord of the Rings movies, most notably, but 2005’s Fantastic Four opted for the old school method of putting Michael Chiklis in a full-body prosthetic suit and mask, which was put up for sale in 2020.

Speaking as a strong supporter of modern movies that use practical effects, I think that this was the right call. Now, that is not meant to be a dig on CGI, which is actually pretty decent in Fantastic Four for a mid-2000s flick. I simply believe that making The Thing’s "rock" skin actually real makes Chiklis’ portrayal feel more tangible and, thus, more believable and empathetic. Plus, at least his rock skin suit looks more authentic than in the unreleased The Fantastic Four from 1994.

As far as I am concerned, 2005’s Fantastic Four is really a movie about The Thing, which I consider to be the reason it is worth it to stream Fantastic Four on Disney+ (even though I would not say the same about 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer). My only hope now is that Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s performance as Ben Grimm in director Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps proves him to be a worthy successor to Michael Chiklis.