Seeing Thunderbolts* In 4DX Has Me Super Hyped To See Tron: Ares And 4 Other Upcoming Releases In The Format

It’s already easy to look forward to several of the high-profile films lined up on the 2025 movie schedule . However, as someone who loves to enjoy premium format thrills, I find myself even more excited about my most anticipated pictures of the year. After seeing Marvel’s Thunderbolts* in both 3D and 4DX, with the premium format trailers included, that’s exactly what I’m left to discuss.

Through trailers for Tron: Ares and a handful of other films on my watch list have become even hotter prospects in the months ahead. As if that wasn’t enough of a sweetener, there was also a specially branded format reel hyping up a summer release near and dear to my heart. But before we look to the future, I have to tip my hat towards special segments of director Jake Schreier’s 4DX enhanced chapter of the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After Thunderbolts* In 4DX, I Feel Like Florence Pugh Beat ME Up

Without breaking things down in the typically extensive To 3D or Not To 3D fashion, I can still say that the 3D of Thunderbolts* (Or *The New Avengers, if you’re nasty) is pretty decent. The brightness was a bit dimmer than usual, which did not help during the third act climax, but the visual components worked decently well, especially if you like guns pointing at you in 3D.

But if you’re going to see this movie in 3D, you may as well add 4DX into the package as well. The big reason I’d suggest such an option is because much as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is the functional lead of this movie, she’s also the star of this specific premium format variant. With most of the motion focused on the intense fight sequences included throughout, you’ll run the full gamut of vibration and motion features - and you’ll believe you’re ex-Widow yourself.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How to Train Your Dragon’s 4DX 'Test Drive' Made Me Emotional

Speaking of believing, this screening of *The New Avengers started off with a branded reel of footage that hypes the format and one specific movie. This is a staple of seeing 4DX films, and How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action remake is the current flick that has that distinction. Seeing as I was already hyped up for this movie, I didn’t think I could be more excited about director Dean DeBlois’ flesh-and-blood redo.

I should have learned my lesson with the How to Train Your Dragon trailer , as the “Test Drive” scene from the 2010 original was used to sell 4DX’s might in this picture. That moment always brings tears to my eyes, and being able to feel like Hiccup (Mason Thames) riding through the air with Toothless thrilled me so much, it brought tears to my eyes.

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Jurassic World Rebirth's Dinosaurs Feel More Dangerous In 4DX

If you know me, you know how much the Jurassic Park Universe meant to my education as a young moviegoer. Just as some Marvel fans are defending Thunderbolts* against those who aren’t as invested in the MCU’s progress, I’m someone who definitely goes to bat for entries others wouldn’t champion. And that’s a good part of why I’m still pretty stoked for Jurassic World Rebirth’s confirmed dinosaurs migrating into the movies this summer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As far as the 4DX enhanced look at this would-be blockbuster goes, I’ll never get over the simple swaying motion of the seats when we first lay eyes on the Titanosaurus. Also, the air cannons that go off when guns are fired felt a bit more poetic this time out, as Scarlett Johansson’s efforts to fight mutated dinosaurs happened to appear before her cinematic sister Florence Pugh wrecked shop in a similar fashion during Thunderbolts*.

(Image credit: Apple / Warner Bros.)

F1’s Gonna Blow The Doors Off Of 4DX's Motion Seating

Director Joseph Kosinski’s F1 is constantly promoted for its “Filmed For IMAX” status, and rightfully so. However, I think I’m going to prioritize seeing F1 in 4DX for one reason - the motion seats. My theater’s pre-Thunderbolts* experience included the most recent trailer for Brad Pitt’s racing drama , and the motion was so wild I think that it may rival Twisters’ phenomenal 4DX package.

What’s more, they set off the strobe lights in the theater during press conference scenes, and even the legendary logo for Jerry Bruckheimer Productions. That attention to detail goes a long way, and if there were a way to marry IMAX’s big picture with 4DX’s bells and whistles, I’d be a very happy moviegoer.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sold Me On An Unexpected 4DX Delight

We’re approaching a point where tentpole blockbusters are integrating 4DX into their release plans alongside 3D. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer displayed was the first, non-Silver Surfer inclusive reel we’ve seen for a while now, the 3D/4DX enhanced version has me jazzed about that classic Fantasticar - heading to the big screen for the first time in a while!

Similar to how the motion seating really shone in F1’s trailer before it, I got to feel the latest incarnation of the First Family of Superheroes’ primo classic car zoom through the streets of New York. I’m open to talking about financing options for one of these beauts at my nearest Marvel Motors dealership. That is, if I can’t snag my true dream ride from the final film we’re here to talk about.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Tron: Ares’s 3D/4DX Trailer Is Everything I’ve Been Waiting For

I already think Tron: Legacy needs an IMAX 3D re-release , as I still haven’t shaken how beautiful that experience was back in 2010. But after seeing Tron: Ares’ trailer in 4DX, I’d love to see a conversion of Sam Flynn’s adventures on The Grid take full advantage of this newer premium thrill. It’d make a nice double feature with director Joachim Rønning’s upcoming three-quel, which already looks stunning in this 3D hybrid release.

Riding on a lightcycle was obviously a plus, but what really surprised me was a shot of someone presumably being derezzed, including a sprinkle of water. If they can crank that Nine Inch Nails music - as well as the projector brightness - a little higher, I’ll be in biodigital heaven.

(Image credit: Disney)

This isn’t even the full list of 4DX-enhanced movies that are on the docket for 2025, as Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and Superman are all going to appear in this format as well. So if you’re a premium format loyalist like I am, then you should probably keep your eyes on your local listings, especially since most of the movies above are already available for advanced ticket sales.

And of course, once you’ve taken in those thrills and spills, come back to CinemaBlend, where we’ll tell you if the 3D or 4DX versions of these blockbusters are worth the extra ticket price. I think even The New Avengers and Sam Wilson would be able to agree on that point. Until next time...End of Line.