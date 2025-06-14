Tom Cruise Has A Message For The Cast And Crew Following Mission: Impossible’s Release, But Holy Smokes, The Storyboard For That Insane Plane Stunt Has Me Impressed

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning helped kick off the summer season we’re seeing on the 2025 movie schedule, and what an explosive effort it was. Tom Cruise’s dedication to pulling out all the stops on Ethan Hunt’s grand finale was in full effect throughout the entire process, especially when showing off inThe Final Reckoning’s painful promos. Not only has his new tribute to these feats helped me appreciate just how insane the planning process is, it's left me with a random request for more.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's Intimidating Storyboards Are A Proper Tribute

Once more, Mr. Cruise has taken a moment to show off an impressive carousel of photos from Mission: Impossible 8’s production, while thanking all of the people who made it happen. On top of showing off some really neat behind-the-scenes snaps, the IMF’s top man also included a sweet message to help kick things off:

Leave it to Cruise to drop a baller photo like the biplane storyboard lineup while properly highlighting what goes into making the impossible possible on camera. Looking at this collection of impressive images, no other picture could have been the first one shared, as it’s the symbol of all the crazy prep and execution that helped Tom Cruise land a Guinness World Record.

In a spirit similar to Cruise’s previous digital Mission: Impossible scrapbook, it’s all about celebrating the folks on both sides of the camera - which provides some pretty intimate shots. While the quality has me looking to jump into my Paramount+ subscription and relive some of those Mission moments, it reminds me of the fact that there’s only ever been one official photo book for this saga.

Please Paramount, It's Time To Release A New Mission: Impossible Photo Book

Published in 2011, the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol - Shooting Diary showed off the process of producing the fourth entry in the overall series. It’s also responsible for Tom Cruise taking another pass at his swing around the Burj Khalifa, just so author/photographer David James could get a clear shot of the stunt in action.

With so many more stunts and hijinks on set for the four sequels that’d follow, you’d think there would be an official repository for that sort of material - outside of Paramount’s archives, of course. Alas, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. So Tom Cruise’s social media reminders of just what made Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning so amazing will have to do for the time being.

That is, until someone can get Mr. Cruise to convince someone to choose to accept putting together a book so epic. In the meantime, we can still see those thrills unfold on the big screen, as The Final Reckoning is still showing in theaters.