Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film: 7 Things That Hit Different From the Actual Tour Experience

It’s been a long time coming. Taylor Swift has reached a new peak in her career as of late by delivering a jaw-dropping tour spanning 17 years of her hit music. As the singer takes some much deserved time off before resuming her tour next month, fans in North America and other parts of the world can still get to see her perform in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film. As a longtime Swiftie myself who attended one of the Los Angeles shows in person before reliving the tour in a movie theater this past weekend, I need to talk about the things about the concert film that hit different from seeing the show at SoFi Stadium in August.

CinemaBlend has a partnership with AMC Theatres, which is where I found tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie in a city near me, and offered the gorgeous IMAX version of the concert film. And honestly, I’m so happy this concert film exists so I could treasure this monumental tour in ways I couldn’t have otherwise. Let me talk about the elements of the movie that shook me the most in contrast to my attendance at the Eras Tour.

The Opening Of The Eras Tour

So as you can imagine, during the live show, when Taylor Swift first came out on stage the crowd was louder than I’d ever heard a crowd be. In fact for the first two songs, I could barely hear her performances of “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” or “Cruel Summer.” It was amazing to witness the Eras Tour movie to not only really get to see, hear and enjoy Taylor Swift’s opening of the show, but reflect on how insane the moment was in my own memory when the artist first came on stage. I had an out-of-body experience that I was actually part of that insane crowd and shot with so much gratitude about my experience in retrospect.

Taylor Swift Being ‘The Man’

One moment of the show that hit different on film was the close-up sight of Taylor Swift taking in the crowd’s huge reactions before transitioning into a performance of “The Man.” I vividly remember the moment when Swift kissed her bicep at the show before putting on a sparkly blazer and performing the song from Lover, but seeing it from the vantage point of the movie really made me appreciate this song’s place in the tour and her career. Here she is, having this power to bring together a stadium of fans to such an extreme degree. She is “the man,” and it’s so much more chillingly impressive to see one of few women to ever reach these heights in success really enjoy and revel in it.

The Table Being Set In ‘Tolerate It’

“Tolerate It” is one of the songs during the Eras Tour that I’ll never hear the same again thanks to its incredibly memorable performance during the evermore section of the show. The choreography that has Swift crawling across the table as the dancer acts indifferent toward her was very powerful, even from the nosebleeds of the show, but I got even more out of it in the film, as it showed that she actually set the table herself, and opened a bottle of champagne and knocked it down during the performance. Also, in the scope of watching a concert movie in a theater, I felt the moment was a real highlight because it felt like the show became a play for one song. The number helped break up the other performances throughout the film and it may get casual Taylor Swift fans who see the movie into the evermore era.

The Sheer Power Of Taylor Swift’s Big Reputation

As a Swiftie who has been following the artist since “Our Song” came out when I was 10 years old, the Reputation era really threw me off when the album initially came out, it was one of my least favorite Taylor Swift eras. When it came time for Reputation to blow out my ears at the actual show, I finally understood the power of this era, but seeing it in the movie solidified my newfound appreciation for Swift’s big reputation. Swift’s snake outfit, saucy dance moves and big belt moments is one of the most satisfying portions of the concert to relive.

The Acoustic Set

Leading up to attending the Eras Tour, it was so much fun to stay up to date on every surprise song Taylor Swift plays and anticipate which one we would hear during the show. Going to the show, seeing Taylor sing and play guitar to “I Can See You” and sit down on the piano for an emotional rendition of “Maroon” are moments I will never forget. The Eras Tour movie allowed me to have a similar experience, but with two completely different songs I didn’t see live that I found to be perfect selections for the film. I love all the bells and whistles of the entire show, but there’s something really special about Swift just performing on her own because it showcases her raw talent.

The Dancers Make The Whole Place Shimmer (Even More)

When I was one of those color-changing blips in the stadium, I appreciated all that I could about the dancers and choreography of the Eras Tour, but it was a lot to take in. So, one thing I appreciated the most about witnessing The Eras Tour movie is getting to sit back and watch every detail that went into every song, very much including what the dancers bring to the show. The show wouldn’t be the same without them, each of them do amazing and have their own moments. They really elevate the storytelling of Swift’s concert and I was living for a chance to get a closer look, whether that be the “Lover” slow dance or the “Bad Blood” struts.

Midnights Is The Perfect Closer

The Eras Tour was the longest and most energetic concert I’ve ever been to, so I was exhausted by the end. I know, I shouldn’t complain. Ms. Swift herself was dancing and singing for hours without breaking a sweat. I’m a big fan of the Midnights era and while my tired self danced through the final section of the tour, it was so much fun to see it on the big screen one afternoon. I also realized why it’s the absolute best way she could have ended the show. Midnights really signifies where Swift is right now in her career and her life on a personal level. She’s taking time to reflect on who she is, especially signified with “Anti-Hero” and “Mastermind” and embrace herself in both her personal life and as the monumental figure of this generation, seen through “Bejeweled” and “Karma.”

While I was very much content with seeing the Eras Tour live, I must say how special I think it is that this movie exists. It's so rare to get to go back to a concert experience as this one and I got so much out of seeing the movie after going to the show. And it's such a glorious gift for the many fans who did not get tickets to the show itself.