After Taylor Swift Got All Her Music Back, Jack Antonoff's Iconic Reputation Reaction Perfectly Describes How I Feel About All This
*Blasts "Getaway Car" at full volume.*
Taylor Swift officially owns all her music, and that means we can listen to any version of any album without experiencing any sort of guilt. That means I, a Reputation girlie, can listen to Swift’s sixth album without feeling a bit bad. I don’t have to worry about it one bit, so I’m celebrating by jamming to this beloved project, and guess what? So are Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift.
After news broke that the “Don’t Blame Me” singer owned all her music, her longtime friend and producer, Jack Antonoff, took to X to post maybe the best video ever. In the clip, which you can see below, he and Swift recreated a viral moment of them singing “Getaway Car,” and noted that we can now do this “guilt free.”
rep forever guilt free listening! pic.twitter.com/0LKciEe75cMay 31, 2025
For a bit of a history lesson, there’s a beloved video from back in the day of Swift and Antonoff writing the now-legendary song “Getaway Car.” It’s such a cute video of them excitedly figuring out the lyrics, and Swifties love it. So, over the years, the two musicians have played into it, even recreating the moment during a surprise song set during the Eras Tour in 2023.
This latest post from the Bleachers lead singer is another example of them re-creating the moment they cracked an epic lyrics in “Getaway Car,” and seeing them smile and jam out perfectly depicts how I feel about all this.
Reputation is my favorite Taylor Swift album; I think it’s a masterpiece. "Getaway Car" is one of my all-time favorite songs by her, too. So, ever since Taylor Swift’s masters were sold and she announced her re-record plan, I’ve been waiting for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). I desperately wanted that project to be next in Swift’s upcoming work, so I could switch over from listening to the original version of the record that she didn’t own (at the time).
Despite the years' worth of clowning, though, Rep (TV) never came. So, I kept listening to the OG version, sang every word to its set during the Eras Tour at the top of my lungs, and held out hope that someday we could all sing along to Taylor’s Version of this album.
We got Fearless, 1989, Red and Speak Now in Taylor’s Version, and I made sure to switch all my playlists to feature them. However, the original version of Rep stuck around. And I kept wondering when on Earth the new version would come out so we could all celebrate this album again because Swift would own it.
Well, now we can, and I can listen, as Antonoff wrote, “guilt free” and at full volume!
So, you can catch me playing this album shamelessly on repeat, watching the Rep section of the Eras Tour with my Disney+ subscription, and crossing my fingers that this album’s concert film will return to those of us with a Netflix subscription at some point. Reputation is Taylor Swift’s again, people, so let’s crank the volume up to ten and aggressively sing the words to “Getaway Car” just like the pop star and Jack Antonoff.
