As Everyone Freaks Out Over Taylor Swift's Surprise Performance, One Fan Pointed Out A 'Special' Fact About It That I Can't Shake Off

Anyone else miss following all the Eras Tour surprise songs Taylor Swift would sing on her record-breaking tour? Well, on Tuesday night in Nashville, a small group a fans were able to soak in the vibes of those aforementioned occasions when Swift turned up as an impromptu special guest to sing “Shake It Off” during a benefit concert at Tight End University. And, following the performance, one of the Swifties pointed out a sweet detail that has me emotional.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out together for a training camp kick-off event at Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday. Following that, they also went to the Brooklyn Bowl on Tuesday night to the Tight Ends & Friends concert, where Kelce was there to be one of the charity’s hosts. To the crowd’s shock, Swift got on stage to sing an acoustic version of “Shake It Off.” Check out some of the performance, along with something “special” a Swiftie pointed out on TikTok:

It’s been about a month since Taylor Swift announced she officially owns all her music via a letter to fans. That development arrived after years of disputes between Swift and producer Scooter Braun, who previously purchased her masters from Big Machine Records. This performance is Swift's first since she bought back her masters, and it’s a huge full-circle moment. The singer started off performing at small venues in Nashville, Tennessee like Brooklyn Bowl (which only holds 1,200 people) before becoming the headliner of stadium shows across the world.

That's such a sweet detail, isn't it? I love how one fan reacted on Twitter with a similar realization:

Her first live performance since owning all of her masters…in Nashville…where it all began… pic.twitter.com/2oXNpk8N9lJune 25, 2025

Oh, and another Twitter post has me getting misty-eyed over a series of photos from different points of Swift's career. That includes a snapshot from Tuesday night where Swift (in a way) re-lived her early days. Also, check out some of the TikTok comments, because there’s some great takes on the whole thing:

“Oh my fav small indie artist taylor swift” - @itzroses_10

“She’s gonna be so big and sell out stadiums one day 🥺” - @monorlyenchanted

“Imagine having TAYLOR SWIFT as ur special guest” - @..emilyzzz

“She was trying SO hard to not do the choreo from eras 🤭” - @theplantmom_93

“To me this is an easter egg for ts12 going back to her roots which is country 😫😫 let me be delusional” - @chrisalessandroo

It’s been six months now since the end of Eras Tour, and there’s something incredibly wholesome and lovely about seeing Taylor Swift go back to basics with a fan-favorite song, which was always on the Eras Tour setlist. Other fans pointed out how she looks to the left during the performance to gaze into the eyes of her man, Travis Kelce. Swift and Kelce's relationship still seems to be going strong, and I love to see it. And, of course, I'm also a Swiftie that loves a bit of nostalgia, which is exactly what the singer's latest performance delivered in spades.