Brie Larson Feeling Every Emotion At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Concert Is So Real Of Her, And I'm Crying With Her Over One Surprise Moment In The Show

Brie Larson is a concert girlie just like me, and whenever she goes to another big tour, I’m always excited to see her experience play out on social media. (Yes, I probably have a parasocial problem, but don’t we all?) This week, the Captain Marvel actress went to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour at Los Angeles’s Sofi Stadium, and I love every one of her photos and videos recording the experience.

Brie Larson Was Living Her Best Life At Beyoncé’s Concert

Beyoncé is playing five nights at the venue, and Brie Larson caught the second evening on Thursday, May 1 after previously saying her “dreams” came true when she saw Beyoncé at the same venue for her Renaissance tour, and partying it up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour , too. Check out what she posted to Instagram about it:

Brie Larson turned up to the Cowboy Carter show in a cute plaid matching set, a cowboy hat and a jean jacket with cow print lettering. So, she was very much on theme. It looks like she went with two close friends of hers and linked up with Renée Rapp at the show, who was also rocking a cowboy hat to the show.

Lately, Larson has been at the West End doing a show called Elektra, which has recently ended its run. We had hoped to see her name among the sprawling Avengers: Doomsday cast , but we do have another theory about how Captain Marvel might return .

But, I Especially Relate To Her Reaction To A Surprise Song Beyoncé Sang At The Show

There’s a lot happening in the photo set, but my favorite part of the whole thing was seeing Brie Larson’s reaction to seeing “If I Were A Boy” played live during the show. If you checked on the Cowboy Carter setlist from the night before, you’ll know that Beyoncé didn’t play it during her first night, so it was a big surprise to play the classic ballad from 2008.

The song came out during I Am… Sasha Fierce record roll out, when she also appeared on SNL for the hilarious “Single Ladies” sketch . “If I Were A Boy” is one of those powerful Beyoncé songs that just hit with women everywhere when it came out because it speaks to the double standards between being a man and a woman. It’s such an emotional song, and I love that someone captured Larson getting emotional over seeing the pop sensation belt it live.

Not only did the singer add “If I Were A Boy” to her second show on tour, she also added other big hits like “Irreplaceable,” “Single Ladies” and “Love On Top” as well in one medley. While Brie Larson has the memory of seeing Beyoncé perform these songs in front of her face, I’ll probably be settling for watching Beyoncé performances like last year’s Beyoncé Bowl with my Netflix subscription .