A Big Taylor Swift Milestone Quietly Came And Went In April

It’s been over a year since we got an album from Taylor Swift. On April 19, the first anniversary of The Tortured Poets Department came and went, and I think we need to take a minute to appreciate it and this milestone.

On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department and then quickly expanded on it with The Anthology. We got 31 new songs from the singer via this double album, and fans immediately fell in love with TTPD and its dramatic, loving, poetic and heartbreaking lyrics .

Now, it’s been a whole year since we heard songs like “But Daddy I Love Him” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” for the first time, and that’s kind of mindblowing for a few reasons.

First of all, now that it’s been a year, this album marked a bookend in a way for a major, major moment in Taylor Swift’s career. In six years, she released nine albums – Lover (2019), folklore (2020), evermore (2020), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021), Midnights (2022), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023), 1989 (Taylor’s Version)(2023), The Tortured Poets Department (2024). Between 2019 and 2024, we didn’t wait more than a year for new music from Swift. She was pumping out project after project, and when Midnights came out, she also embarked on her historic two-year-long Eras Tour.

TTPD was the last new thing to come out during this era of Swifties getting something new to consume frequently. So, it almost feels like an end to this wild and wickedly successful chapter for Swift.

On top of this, this album by itself is unlike anything she’s done before, because it's a double album. In the short time between Midnight and TTPD, she was on tour, re-released two albums, and made a project that seemingly covered three relationships – including her current relationship with Travis Kelce – and an intense moment of professional success, and it was done masterfully.

To make matters even better, she added TTPD to her Eras Tour setlist, which changed the concert in a significant way that fans adored.

With all that in mind, it surprises me that there wasn’t much fanfare for this album’s big anniversary.

While Taylor Nation posted quite a bit about TTPD’s big day and Swifties’ celebrated online, Taylor Swift hasn’t posted on her personal Instagram grid since December 11, 2024, when The Eras Tour ended. She’s been keeping a low profile since then and is taking a much-deserved break and spending time with her boyfriend . Other than her appearance at the Grammys in February, we really haven’t seen her publicly, and there was no big celebration for TTPD or anything else.

So, this milestone came and went in April, and now it’s onto the next.

At the moment, Taylor Swift is taking it easy and keeping a low profile. However, among Swift’s upcoming projects , we have re-releases of Reputation and Taylor Swift, and fans are eagerly awaiting these (Taylor's Versions). We have no clue when they’ll come out, though, especially since the singer has stayed pretty quiet for the last five months.

When she comes back, though, you know it’ll be in a big way. Like announcing a brand new album at the Grammys big. So, for now, let’s celebrate The Tortured Poetes Department and Swift’s last incredibly successful run of albums while we get excited for what’s next.