Whoa, M. Night Shyamalan's Old Was Shot In The Middle Of A Hurricane
Now this is horrifying.
Over the summer, M. Night Shyamalan took us on a peculiar vacation with his latest movie, Old. The thrilling horror film told the story of a group of people on holiday who come to learn that the beach they’ve been dropped on is causing them to age extremely quickly. Aside from the horrors of the story itself, the movie was far from a zen walk down the beach either given the conditions the production dealt with.
As the season changes to fall and Old has come and gone from theaters, following its success at the box office, you can revisit M. Night Shyamalan’s twisted horror movie on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Included in the bonus features for Old, M. Night Shyamalan shares the experience of shooting on a beach in the Dominican Republic with these words:
It sounds like conditions were intense on the set of Old, which M. Night Shyamalan independently financed for a reported $18 million. The movie was shot in less than two months in late 2020 when COVID-19 was surging all around the world.
The production had to take safety precautions to make sure no one would test positive for the coronavirus, like many other 2020 and 2021 movies. But then there’s the element of it also being hurricane season while they were in the Dominican Republic. Shyamalan continued to explain the situation:
By “wall,” he means the wall of rocks / massive cliff that is behind the cast for much of Old. The wall serves a major purpose to the film because it is a barrier for the vacationers that doesn’t allow them to leave the beach. As Shyamalan shared, at first the ocean washed away the massive wall they had built. They then had to start from scratch and rebuild it and a lot further back then they originally intended. Shyamalan also said this:
It’s an amazing story of resilience for the production and incredibly wild to hear the cast and crew were working against a literal hurricane. The Old production had to constantly pay attention to the ebbs and flows of the ocean to get each shot. Particularly because the movie takes place almost completely outdoors in the matter of a day, each day on set they had to time specific shots for certain times in the day.
Check out the rest of the bonus features with a copy of the movie, now available to purchase on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD on Amazon and in stores.
