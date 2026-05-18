Win A Blu-ray Of Avatar: Fire And Ash

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By ( SFX ) published

We have five copies to give away!

Varang, leader of the Mangkwan clan.
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron’s third trip to Pandora, Avatar: Fire And Ash sees Jake and Neytiri journeying with the nomadic Wind Traders, and introduces a new enemy: Varang (played by Oona Chaplin), leader of a warlike Na’vi clan with a grudge against the moon’s mother goddess. SFX’s reviewer said: “Cameron has truly pulled out all the stops with a series of aerial, forest-based and watery set-pieces that continually boggle the eyes and the senses.”

Bonus-wise, you get more than three hours of content, headed up by “Igniting The Flame”, a series of 12 behind-the-scenes featurettes on subjects such as the Na’vi language and costumes, the character of Varang, performance capture and stunts. Other extras include a tribute to the late producer Jon Landau, and a pair of “RDA orientation videos”.

Avatar: Fire And Ash is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 1 June. We have five Blu-rays up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

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The cover of the Avatar: Fire And Ash Blu-ray.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)
Ian Berriman
Ian Berriman
Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.

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