Win A Blu-ray Of Avatar: Fire And Ash

James Cameron’s third trip to Pandora, Avatar: Fire And Ash sees Jake and Neytiri journeying with the nomadic Wind Traders, and introduces a new enemy: Varang (played by Oona Chaplin), leader of a warlike Na’vi clan with a grudge against the moon’s mother goddess. SFX’s reviewer said: “Cameron has truly pulled out all the stops with a series of aerial, forest-based and watery set-pieces that continually boggle the eyes and the senses.”

Bonus-wise, you get more than three hours of content, headed up by “Igniting The Flame”, a series of 12 behind-the-scenes featurettes on subjects such as the Na’vi language and costumes, the character of Varang, performance capture and stunts. Other extras include a tribute to the late producer Jon Landau, and a pair of “RDA orientation videos”.

Avatar: Fire And Ash is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 1 June. We have five Blu-rays up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)