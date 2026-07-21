With The New LOTR Movie Coming, I Had To Ask Anya-Taylor Joy About Getting Cast

As a fantasy fan, one of the most exciting movies in production right now is The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The title on the 2027 movie schedule will see Andy Serkis return as Gollum alongside a mix of returning and new cast members. One of the actors joining Middle-earth for the first time is Anya Taylor-Joy. So, of course, we had to bring up the casting when CinemaBlend chatted with her.

Anya Taylor-Joy Reacts To Joining Lord Of The Rings

Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing the role of Seren, who is an elf. The actress has described her as a "trusted and lethal agent" who works under Lee Pace’s King Thranduil. (Move over, Legolas!) Here’s how she reacted to the casting in our interview:

I'm very excited for a multitude of reasons. It really feels like a childhood dream come true, and I can't wait to go to Middle-earth. I'm very excited about it.

The 30-year-old started smiling from ear to ear when I brought up her next project. It happened while we were chatting about her new TV show, Lucky, now streaming for those with an Apple TV subscription. Check out the moment below:

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Obviously, she can’t say too much about the new LOTR movie, but her excitement certainly says a lot about what she’ll bring to the role. When talking to Variety, Taylor-Joy said she was about to read the books after officially falling in love with the original movies during the COVID-19 lockdown. She also said that if her “tombstone can say ‘Lethal Elf’” she’s done a “good job on this planet.” The Queen's Gambit star also said she’s been an elf her “whole life,” so her being part of this movie just makes sense.

What Else Is Going On With The Hunt For Gollum?

If you’re just catching up on the new Lord of the Rings movie, there’s more to say. Andy Serkis is actually directing it himself whilst working with the team of producers and crew from the original films over in New Zealand. (Yes, including Peter Jackson).

We also know that Ian McKellen’s Gandalf is officially back along with Elijah Wood’s Frodo Baggins and Lee Pace’s King Thranduil. The movie is also bringing in Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall to Middle-earth for the first time.

The Hunt for Gollum just started filming last week, too. Here’s the first video from set:

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Between this and the fact that Rings of Power Season 3 is on the way, it’s a good time to be a Lord of the Rings fan! Anya Taylor-Joy is going to fit right into Middle-earth, and we can’t wait to return for the first live-action LOTR movie in over a decade. The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released on December 17, 2027.