Why Captain Marvel Deleted This Very Different Look At The Supreme Intelligence

Leave a Comment
In the Captain Marvel movie, the Kree's Supreme Intelligence takes the form of whoever you most admire. For Vers/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), it was Dr. Wendy Lawson/Mar-Vell (Annette Bening). But in Marvel Comics, the Supreme Intelligence takes a very different form. It's basically a giant green head.
The 2019 Captain Marvel movie did plan to show the comics-accurate form of the Supreme Intelligence but ultimately decided to cut the scene. The Infinity Saga has been sharing all sorts of MCU riches and a deleted shot showed a rough look at how Captain Marvel was going to face the Supreme Intelligence:
That's pretty close to the Marvel Comics look:
Why didn't anything like that make the movie? Well, Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson talked to Comicbook about that in May 2019:
It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that's where the big green head would come out of. I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would've taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would've been a big spectacle which would've overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol's development and transformation into Captain Marvel.
Andy Nicholson said the idea came and went, and including the "real" Supreme Intelligence was never rejected as an idea until the end when they decided it would take away from the moment Carol Danvers takes out the Kree implant and reaches her full power potential.
Captain Marvel's choice of having the Supreme Intelligence take different forms for each person allowed for some interesting revelations. One deleted scene directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck really wanted in the theatrical cut showed Jude Law's Yon-Rogg seeing himself as the Supreme Intelligence. That scene did actually get released in the Captain Marvel bonus features and you can watch it over here.
Captain Marvel is getting a sequel, and it will reportedly be set in the present day, as opposed to the 1990s of the first film, with a potential 2022 release. Megan McDonnell, one of the writers of the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, has been hired to write the Captain Marvel 2 script.
We have a while to wait on that, but keep up with everything heading to the big screen this year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.