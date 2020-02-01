Why Captain Marvel Deleted This Very Different Look At The Supreme Intelligence

It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that's where the big green head would come out of. I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would've taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would've been a big spectacle which would've overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol's development and transformation into Captain Marvel.