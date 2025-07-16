I Know Marvel Keeps A Lot Of Secrets, But I'm Still Shook Hearing About When Ironheart's Dominique Thorne Learned Mephisto Would Show Up
The Marvel multiverse is ever-expanding, and with that comes not only a host of new characters in things like the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on Disney+, but something that fans of the MCU have come to know quite well when we listen to actors like Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne talk about becoming a part of the franchise: intense secrecy. Even being aware of that, though, I’m still shocked after finding out when Thorne was able to confirm that major Big Bad, Mephisto, would show up.
What Did Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne Say About When She Found Out Mephisto Would Appear?
The 2025 TV schedule brought Marvel fans something we’ve been hoping would happen for years now, when the amazing Ironheart finale FINALLY delivered the multi-dimensional evil known as Mephisto, in the form of well-known actor/on-screen chameleon, Sasha Baron Cohen.
But, as we know, being a part of the MCU doesn’t automatically mean that you know exactly what’s going on at all times, even within the movie or television series you are actively filming. Star Dominique Thorne was asked by The Hollywood Reporter when she found out that her Riri Williams would be having a conversation with Mephisto, and she answered:
While acting already strikes me as a difficult profession, I cannot imagine having to figure out how to play a scene, especially one as important as the one Riri has with Mephisto, without even fully knowing who my character is talking to and what they can do. Of course, at least it’s not like she thought she was talking to your average, human bad guy. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star knew it was going to be “another magic asshole,” just not that Dormammu wasn’t going to be the guy.
Seeing as how fans have been assuming that Mephisto would appear for about four years now, Throne was asked whether or not she felt added pressure and nerves once she realized Riri would be dealing with him. The star said:
Well, to be fair to us normies, this situation is only “not out of the ordinary” for people who star in things like Ironheart and other Marvel shows and movies. For the rest of us, this kind of extreme secrecy would probably be a deal-breaker. Luckily, Thorne is a pro, and not only was she able to handle the pressure that came with dealing with Mephisto, but she did it without going all Tom Holland about the secret!
