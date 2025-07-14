Now That I Know What Galactus Really Wants In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I'm Feeling Less Joyful About Watching His Reign Of Chaos

The MCU is ready to deliver arguably its most anticipated release in years with Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which should serve as a mighty powerful complement to the kryptonite-avoiding box-office performance from James Gunn’s Superman. Much about the ‘60s throwback adventure is still cloaked in mystery, although the increasing number of trailers and TV spots are making the narrative slightly more clear in regards to the movie’s gigantic still-unseen villain Galactus and his overarching plans to...destroy…something...probably.

I should always be careful what I wish for, though, as Marvel Studios’ latest sneak peek at the superhero saga seems to reveal exactly what Galactus is looking for. While I'm still confident this movie will be gigantic and amazing, the antagonist's threatening request is making me rethink how genuinely joyful this experience is going to be.

Reed Richards Reveals Galactus' Extremely Problematic Demand

The latest Fantastic Four clip takes place mostly within the press conference that's been at the heart of the promotional campaign since the early days, with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards addressing reporters' questions. He stuns everyone by admitting that the team did not yet take down Galactus as others seemed to believe they did.

Despite Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm sounding confident that they would eventually be successful, Reed reveals the key reason why they weren't able to appease the impossibly large behemoth, saying:

He asked too high a price. . . . He asked for our child.

Aw, hell no, Galactus. You can't just be popping up on somebody's planet, finding out through probably sketchy and disgusting means that Sus Storm was pregnant and had a baby, and then taking it upon yourself to set up a premeditated kidnapping. There's villainy, and then there's villainy, you know what I mean?

One doesn't need to be a parent to feel a twinge of discomfort upon learning that a Marvel baddie's big plot involves taking away someone else's child. But I am a parent, and while I don't usually take issue with movie plots that revolve around such subject matter, I'm particularly affected by the idea of potentially avoiding global devastation by sacrificing one's offspring. Suffice to say, I understand why Reed and Sue weren't exactly putting on a "Giving Away Our New Son" ticker-tape parade.

Why Would A Being As Powerful As Galactus Want The Infant Franklin Richards?

While the footage doesn't make it extremely clear exactly what Galactus is planning to do with the ittiest-bittiest Fantastic Four character, Franklin Richards' comic book history is a good place to seek out info. Franklin is one of the most powerful youths in all of Marvel Comics, with extremely powerful telekinetic powers and a keen grasp of manipulating and projecting energy.

Among his most unique talents, however, is the ability to create pocket dimensions and entire multiverses out of nothing, and that set of special skills lines up quite nicely with Galactus' most destructive hobby: eating planets. To devour entire worlds, one obviously requires a buffet befitting of such an appetite, and Franklin Richards could technically offer the villain an endless supply of sustenance that could easily change the course of upcoming Marvel movies, depending on how successful such ploys are.

Of course, it's worth noting here that Galactus traditionally isn't played up as being inherently evil or nefarious in his actions. If he shows up to eat Earth after his silver-surfing herald tells him it's a worthy meal, it doesn't mean he's pissed off at anyone on the planet. He's just hungry. It'd be like getting mad at a plate of chicken tenders.

Which almost makes it more disturbing, thinking about the massive entity asking the Richards to hand over their child without malice in his voice, but rather a longing or a need. That's just creepy.

Check out the clip below to get another glimpse of just how impossible big Galactus is.

Will Marvel's first family give up their firstborn child in order to save the Earth and everyone on it? Or will Franklin's powers come into play in a way that sets up the Richards' official arrival in MCU continuity?

Find out when The Fantastic Four: First Step cracks open the 2025 movie schedule and stretches into theaters on July 25.