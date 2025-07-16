‘Protect The Man At All Cost.' The Internet Can't Get Over Pedro Pascal Getting Emotional At Fantastic Four Event

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' July 24 release is getting closer and closer. So, as the new Fantastic Four cast goes on a press tour together for the upcoming superhero movie , I imagine their bond has strengthened. Pedro Pascal and his co-stars seemed to prove that, as he got emotional during a Fantastic Four event, and now the internet can’t get over it.

At the Fantastic Four Launch Event in Sydney, Australia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing, spoke genuinely about being “grateful” for his co-stars and this upcoming Marvel movie. In response to those heartfelt words, Pedro Pascal had an emotional reaction, as you can see below:

You gotta love a man who isn’t afraid to show his emotions. Other than seeing Pedro Pascal shed sweet tears over The Bear actor's kind words, I also loved seeing Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn literally reaching out to the Last of Us actor as soon as they noticed him wiping his tears. It shows how, through their work together, they all became connected and created a family that's possibly just as strong as the one they portray.

The cast of the 2025 movie release wasn’t the only ones showing love for a teary-eyed Pedro Pascal. Instagram users felt the need to “protect the man at all costs” with their supportive comments:

Protect that man at all cost 🥹❤️- @kimberleyvonv

Nothing sexier than a sensitive man- @giunico95

Love this family😭🩵💙🩵💙- @salmashofi96

Fantastic they started a chain, now im crying too 🥲🥲- @i4mt0ni5t4rk

What is it that when Men cry, we all cry❤️- @skys.grandma

It’s evident through his interviews, like this one, and his performances that Pedro Pascal is a sensitive soul. For example, when he played Joel in The Last of Us, his vulnerable and heartbreaking Season 2 moments brought tears to the eyes of many fans. Whether it was his surprise cameo scene after his character’s tragic scene or seeing his eyes watery after telling Ellie he loves her, Pascal’s performance was worthy of his 2025 Emmy nomination .

Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four character, Reed, will also have to protect his family and new baby against Galactus in First Steps. With stakes being so high for the flexible superhero, I can imagine him making us cry once again with the warm, heartfelt moments he’s sure to have with his superhero team.

Outside of his work on screen, the four Fantastic Four actors look like they’ve established a true bond with each other. At Comic-Con, Pedro Pascal found himself holding Vanessa Kirby’s hand to better tackle his anxiety. The quartet of actors also made sure to give Ebon Moss-Bachrach a sweet and tear-jerking present before his Emmy win . And we can’t forget the Materialists actor telling Vanity Fair about the “talented fuckers” he worked with on this new MCU flick. Their off-screen chemistry is truly off-the-charts powerful, so, yes, I want to protect them at all costs.

Seeing Pedro Pascal getting emotional at a Fantastic Four event can have a contagious effect on those watching. Fortunately, the Emmy nominee won’t have to worry about never seeing his MCU family again, as they are all part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Then, hopefully, the success of the Fantastic Four franchise will lead to more movies of The First Family, because I need more sweet and emotional moments like this both on and off screen.