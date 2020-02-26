Disney's Bob Iger Is Out In Big CEO Shakeup

The Disney board of directors has announced that Bob Iger will step down as the CEO. Bob Chapek will be taking his place effective immediately. It’s a shocking turn considering Iger still has almost two years left of his contract. However, Iger has announced he will use his remaining time with the media company to continue his role as Executive Chairman. Iger will resume leading Disney creatively and its board until December 31, 2021. Chapek will ease into the new title by assuming the day-to-day roles as the seventh Chief Executive Officer in the Walt Disney Company’s nearly 97-year history.