A Monsters Inc. Fan Trolled A Bunch Of Muppet Fans On Attraction’s Last Day At Disney World, But Made A Funny Point

This past weekend was rough for a lot of Walt Disney World fans. It saw the final general audience performances of Muppet*Vision 3D, which is now closed to guests. The attraction is gone, and the area it resides in at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now set to become home to new attractions at Disney World. But while many were sad to see the show go away, some people decided to take the opportunity to have some fun.

YouTuber, and professional acquaintance of mine, Disney Dan, decided to troll the crowds at the closing of Muppet*Vision 3D by wearing a Monsters Inc. mask into the Grand Avenue area. Dan said fans were so unhappy with him that he got Boo’d in the park. However, as he points out, being boo’d in a Monsters Inc. mask doesn’t have the same negative conotations.

Omg I am popping up in SO MANY random Muppetvision social media clips wearing this Randall head. The entire courtyard Boo’d me at least three times. But Boo is the name of the star of the new coaster getting built so little did they know it was actually a chant of support. pic.twitter.com/g0LT0CCswmJune 8, 2025

Last year, it was confirmed that a new Monsters Inc. land was coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. Fans were generally excited until it was later confirmed that the area would go where Muppet*Vision 3D was located. The show was the final Muppets project for the late Jim Henson, so it truly is the end of an era. When theme park attractions close, art can be lost forever.

Disney Dan, it must be said, has a tendency to go viral within theme park social media (affectionately known as DisTwitter) when he makes jokes that don’t always land quite the way he intends them. This one, while it looks mean on the outside, was largely met, at least on social media, with laughs from those who at least get the joke. Most of the people who boo'd Dan were probably also joking…probably.

Considering how strongly many people feel about the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, one could expect that the fans there at the end were legitimately upset at somebody having a bit of fun at the expense of the attraction. However, while there are a few people calling Dan names, most of the responses actually think he’s quite funny.

I didn’t realize it was you! But I love the phenomenal heel energy pic.twitter.com/fo4QWtlp1xJune 8, 2025

Anytime a popular attraction closes, people are going to be upset. They’re also going to want to say goodbye. Muppet*Vision 3D was as crowded as it has been in years over the weekend, as fans wanted to see it one more time before it was gone. Disney World has indicated a plan to attempt to preserve the film, but it’s unclear what that means, and no specific details have been released.

I’m as sad as anybody to see Muppet*Vision end, but I’m hopeful it will be saved in some way. I’m honestly looking forward to the Monsters Inc land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the new Door coaster alone is going to be an exciting new addition to the park, and the Muppets, like James Bond, will return. Early next year the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster will begin a retheme that will transform it into a Muppet themed ride.