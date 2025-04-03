Disney's Live-Action Tangled Just Hit A Major Setback, And It Sounds Like The New Snow White Might Have Played A Role
I didn't expect this.
Disney’s live-action remakes/re-imaginings have been a key staple of the Mouse House’s cinematic output for more than a decade, and that’s not ending anytime soon. Following the release of Snow White a few weeks ago, Lilo & Stitch is arriving on the 2025 movies schedule next month, and Moana is slated for July 2026. While that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s in development on this Disney front, we can no longer count Tangled among that lineup. This particular remake has been paused, and it sounds like Snow White might have factored into this decision.
This updates comes to us from THR, which has heard from insiders that the live-action version of Tangled, which was announced last December, is no longer in active development. The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey had been tapped to direct, and Thor: Love and Thunder’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson was writing the script. The article notes that it’s unclear if Tangled will move forward in its current form at some point in the future or “undergo a creative rethink.” Either way, it’s worth clarifying that the project has not been permanently shelved.
Although no specific reason was provided for why Disney has paused this remake of the 2010 animated movie starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, THR does note the decision comes as the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White has been underperforming. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics (although the Rotten Tomatoes audience-produced Popcorn meter is more cheerful), with our own Sarah El-Mahmouh resting on the more positive side by giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars in her Snow White review. Commercially, it’s only made a little over $145 million worldwide, and it reportedly cost between
More to come...
