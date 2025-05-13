The Worst Looking Disney Parks Character Just Got A Major Facelift And I Can't Get Over How Much Better He Looks

One of the best parts of visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World is getting to see characters from your favorite Disney movies brought to life. The line to get a picture taken with Mickey Mouse can be as long as the line for any major attraction. And adults are as likely to want that picture as any kid.

However, the transformation from animated character to “real life” theme park character isn’t always a smooth one. There have been numerous instances where characters in the parks have looked a little strange, and sometimes, they’ve been disturbing. One of the worst offenders for years has been Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, when the character returns for Halloween this season, he’s going to look different and SO much better. Check out the new looks for Jack and Sally posted to Instagram.

Disney Parks characters come in two varieties, masked or “face.” Masked characters are pretty self-explanatory. They’re Mickey Mouse or Goofy, a character in a full suit, including a headpiece that looks like the character. Face characters don’t wear a mask and instead use their actual face. Disney Princesses, or Sally as seen above, are examples of that. It gives them the ability to speak with guests, especially kids.

Before now, Jack Skellington was a weird combination of the two. He wore a mask, but not a complete one. It gave the character the ability to speak, but looked weird as hell as his mouth was "normal" attached to his otherwise exaggerated head. Disney Dan, the internet’s human database of all things related to costumed characters, showed off the improvement, and he’s as wowed as I am.

BREAKING: NEW JACK SKELLINGTON AT DISNEY PARKS! I’ve heard rumors for like 2 years this was happening and WOW. He looks SO MUCH Better. Coming soon to Halloween in the Disney Parks 2025! pic.twitter.com/RsIfjFqJwRMay 12, 2025

The Jack Skellington mask here looks absolutely incredible. It truly looks like the character comes to life. It’s such an improvement over what we used to have that it’s actually shocking. The fact that the mouth on the mask moves would seem to indicate that Jack will still be able to speak. The mouth would likely be set in place if the plan was for the character to remain silent.

The previous look was so weird it was honestly disconcerting. Costumed characters can frequently scare children but honestly I feel like the old Jack was scary to everybody.

Fans will get a look at the new Jack and Sally when the characters debut for the Halloween Season at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, the classic Haunted Mansion gets transformed into Haunted Mansion Holiday, a temporary Nightmare Before Christmas reskin that is popular with many fans, not named Ryan Gosling. Jack and Sally are usually available for photos just outside.

Jack and sally also appear at Magic Kingdom’s MIckey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, dates for this year’s event were released alongside the reveal. The new version of Jack will be appearing on both coasts.