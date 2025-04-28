60 Minutes' Scott Pelley Gets Real About Changes Happening Behind The Scenes At CBS And On The Show

Perhaps one of the biggest shockers to come from the 2025 TV schedule is the very real circumstances that led to 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens’ resignation. It’s been a high profile exit that’s made headlines, especially with this weekend’s episode calling out this event, and the supposed reasons for its occurrence.

As you’ll see in correspondent Scott Pelley’s clip addressing the issue at hand, the entire subject is as complex as it is heartbreaking. Closing out this week’s episode of 60 Minutes, “The Last Minute” segment was focused on Mr. Owens’ resignation, and the reasons behind it. Pelley addressed the subject with a mixture of scrutiny and remembrance, offering this scenario as the ultimate cause:

Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism requires.

That alleged supervision of content, in Pelley’s recounting of events, has come from Paramount’s ongoing merger talks with Skydance Entertainment. And with President Donald Trump’s administration being the final hurdle that could dash all hopes for this potential future, it appears that CBS and Paramount have been a bit more careful in their reporting overall.

That concern has been echoed in reporting out of NPR , who cited the recent legal challenges from the actor turned politician over a 60 Minutes’ interview as further pressure. With last October’s sit down with former Vice President Kamala Harris being the catalyst, the matter may be ending soon; albeit through CBS potentially accepting a settlement offer.

As Bill Owens’ almost four decade tenure at CBS comes to an end, with nearly three decades being spent at 60 Minutes, the future of the iconic news program remains in the balance. But in terms of the bittersweet send off given by correspondent Scott Pelley, the decision was recalled with the following intent:

Bill resigned on Tuesday. It was hard on him, it was hard on us. But he did it for us, and you. … In resigning, Bill proved one thing, he was the right person to lead 60 Minutes all along.

It’s kind of wild to look back on how 60 Minutes’ 2020 exit interview with then President Trump was a huge ratings win, especially when compared to the seemingly more contentious relationship both parties share now. But in the end, Bill Owens made a professional decision to uphold what he felt was his own journalistic integrity, which is all any good reporter can do.

Removing politics from the equation, seeing how Scott Pelley commemorated this unfortunate turn pretty much says it all. For those looking to watch that segment, in its entirety, it’s included below:

Bill Owens, executive producer of 60 Minutes, resigns - YouTube Watch On

How 60 Minutes proceeds moving forward, in addition to further Paramount merger talks, will surely be hot button issues for all to follow. So while remaining devoid of any political leaning or opinion, let’s take a moment to reflect on the profession of journalism; a field that arguably would not have flourished for so long, were it not for the principled stand of Bill Owens.

May those who came before him be remembered for laying the foundation of independent journalism. Or, in the words of the late CBS News vet Edward R. Murrow, who served as the inspiration for one of the best 2000s movies in Good Night, and Good Luck, “We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty.”