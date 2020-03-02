Why Mulan Has A Sister In The Live-Action Remake

In order to know that Mulan is going outside the boundaries of what is expected, we need to see those boundaries clearly defined, and that will be done by Mulan's sister. In the animated film we saw that Mulan did not fit in, but it was does by making her clumsy when she was supposed to be graceful. We're given the impression she wants to fit in, at least to some degree, but has some trouble. Here, it seems the idea is that Mulan doesn't really want the life that has been set out in front of her.