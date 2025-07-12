Now That People Are Seeing Superman, They Can't Get Over Nicholas Hoult As Lex Luthor: 'Up There With Heath Ledger's Joker'

When it comes to the positive takes critics have shared about James Gunn’s Superman, a considerable amount of praise has been pushed towards the ensemble cast. Lead actor David Corenswet has been praised for his winning performance as the Man of Steel but, of course, a hero is only as great as his villain. In this case, Nicholas Hoult plays the Big Bad, Lex Luthor, and he certainly puts on a performance. Fans seem to be pleased with Hoult’s work as well, based on the enthusiastic responses they’ve shared since seeing the film.

Stepping into the shoes of a legendary character is no easy task for an actor, and that’s especially the case when it comes to a superhero movie. Lex Luthor is just as famous as his heroic nemesis, and Nicholas Hoult brings him to stunning life in the recently released Superman. Fans who’ve been posting to X seem to feel the same way that I do, and one user made a particular bold assertion while praising Hoult’s work:

The best Lex Luthor of all timeAbsolutely floored by how evil, vile and ruthless he was Generational villain, up there with Heath Ledger's Joker pic.twitter.com/KEM7GjaLkEJuly 9, 2025

Heath Ledger’s performance as The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is iconic and remains revered by many. For his work, the late Ledger also received numerous awards posthumously, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. So the post above signifies a major compliment for the latest actor to embody Lex Luthor. Another user, @BornAgainBalaky, commented on that post, referring to the performance as the “perfect blend of Smallville, animated series, and comic. With a bit of Hackman.”

What that comment refers to is the fact that various actors have taken on the role of Lex over the years. From Gene Hackman (the original Superman films) and Jesse Eisenberg (the DC Extended Universe) to Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) and Michael Cudlitz (Superman & Lois). As a fan myself, I’ve enjoyed many of the iterations of Lex for varying reasons. Just about every version of the character is evil, and Nicholas Hoult’s version of Luthor is now being noted for his dastardly actions in the DCU film:

of all the crimes against humanity that lex luthor committed during this film i gasped the loudest at him throwing a pencil at eve. so disgustingly evil not a single redeeming quality, nicholas hoult was having the time of his motherfucking life playing this bastard pic.twitter.com/w2WEA5EhZ3July 10, 2025

By now, a number of people surely know that the X-Men: First Class alum originally auditioned for the role of the Big Blue Boy Scout, before David Corenswet was cast. James Gunn has since joked that the British actor’s “hatred” is the reason he ultimately chose to cast him as Lex. The term “hater” has been applied to the envious Luthor on multiple occasions, which is kind of a joke and kind of isn’t. That attribute that one fan believes contributes to one fan’s belief that the DCU now has the "definitive” version of Lex:

Nicholas Hoult is going down as THE definitive take on Lex Luthor. His pettiness and envy take center stage as an immediate contender for one of my favorite comic book movie villainsThis man has redefined what it means to be a hater, generational casting #Superman pic.twitter.com/UTTiCKb5meJuly 9, 2025

Nicholas Hoult really seemed to commit to his role as Lex Luthor, and he even shaved his head to play the role. He seems to have a keen understanding of the character, which seemed evident during CinemaBlend’s set visit, when he broke down Luthor’s hatred for the Last Son of Krypton. Hoult’s efforts to flesh out his version of the comic book villain don’t seem to have been in vain, given the appreciation that this next fan (and others) have shared:

It took damn near 50 years but we finally got a good Lex Luthor in a Superman movie pic.twitter.com/IsPSFTUoyuJuly 9, 2025

After seeing Superman, what’s particularly exciting is the prospect of seeing more of Nicholas Hoult’s Lex for years to come. James Gunn and co., of course, aren’t sharing what lies ahead for him following the events of this inaugural DCU flick. Wherever or however that happens, though, like so many other fans, I remain eager to see Hoult further immerse himself in this arrogant, maniacal and fun role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

When it comes to Superman content, HBO Max is the destination for films and TV shows about the Man of Steel, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane and co. A subscription to the With Ads tier costs $9.99 a month, there are three membership types in all. Fans can also prepay for a whole year and save up to 20% in the process.

Fly over to a cinema and see Superman, which is playing in theaters now alongside other titles on the 2025 movie schedule. Also, check out performances from some of the former Lex Luthor actors by streaming Supes movies and shows with an HBO Max subscription.