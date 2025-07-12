As Scarlett Johansson Becomes The All-Time Highest-Grossing Actor, Her Husband Colin Jost Jokes About Why He Deserves Credit, Too

Last weekend, Scarlett Johansson notched yet another No. 1 movie, thanks to Jurassic World Rebirth’s release. With that, she now holds the title of highest-grossing actor at the worldwide box office ever over her MCU co-stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. When her husband, SNL’s Colin Jost, was asked what he thought about Johansson’s massive achievement, he hilariously joked about perhaps being included in the honor.

Colin Jost Has A Hilarious Reaction To Scarlett Johansson’s Big Box Office Achievement

In its first week in theaters, Jurassic World Rebirth has already made $409.2 million worldwide (per The Numbers) after its No. 1 holiday weekend and is expected to make hundreds of millions more as Superman arrives as the latest of 2025 movie releases to hit the big screen. With Rebirth, Johansson’s worldwide box office total is reportedly up to $14.9 billion. Here’s what Colin Jost said when he was asked to comment on his wife being the No. 1 actor in the world:

When you think about it, combined, me and her are probably one of the top couples at the box office ever. You know what I mean? And, she’s probably doing a little bit more of that lifting, but combined… that could be a huge record, too.

Jost is just too good at bringing his dry humor to a situation. However, rather than saying something like “it’s crazy, I’m so proud,” he hilariously turned the attention on his box office career, which is comparatively low. As he continued during his conversation with Entertainment Tonight:

I’ve been in several No. 1 movies. I basically only do No. 1 movies. Tom & Jerry. Perhaps you saw Coming 2 America? How To Be Single. I think those may have all been No. 1 movies? Yet? [Laughs] I don’t think the internet has information like that.

The longtime Weekend Update anchor has done some business with his movies, but it’s absolutely nothing compared to his spouse's hauls. He’s right that Tom & Jerry was a No. 1 movie, but we’re talking about a $14 million opening weekend during the pandemic there. Coming 2 America was a big hit on Amazon, but it didn’t make any box office money, considering it was a streaming release. As for How To Be Single, it was definitely never No. 1 at the box office. Check out Jost's funny chat in the X post below:

Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing actor at the box office... so that must also make Colin Jost part of the highest-grossing couple? Actor math! pic.twitter.com/FyIklIBUdqJuly 11, 2025

As ET reported, Colin Jost’s combined box office is apparently just $249 million. So that absolutely doesn't compare to his wife's "Marvel money." Humorously, while the actor has made cash, he's also spent a fair share of it as well. After all, that Staten Island ferry that he bought with Pete Davidson (which Johansson trolled) cost a pretty penny.

He Jokes, But Colin Jost Isn't Necessarily Wrong (But He Needs To Pull His Weight)

Colin Jost’s take is funny, because of how different their box office numbers are as actors. But, honestly, Scarlett Johansson’s numbers are so astronomically ahead that Jost isn’t technically wrong about them being one of the top couples combined.

Samuel L. Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson adds more to the pile than he does though (with Sleepless in Seattle having the big chunk of her combined $576.3 worldwide gross) making the Jacksons' sum a tad higher. Also, if you count RDJ’s wife, Susan Downey , having a $1.5 billion as a producer, they’d also be in the running. (Of course, the Downeys have produced projects together though, too).

Nevertheless, by our estimation, Colin Jost is going to have to star in some blockbusters himself if he’s going to pull this card. Fans can help Johansson become an even bigger box office star by going to see Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters now. She may not hold the title long, as Robert Downey Jr. could overtake her again when Avengers: Doomsday comes out next year.