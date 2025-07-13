Jessica Simpson’s ‘Fancy Dive Into 45’ Bash Included A Sheer Dress And The Chateau Marmont

It’s been a big year for Jessica Simpson, who announced her split from husband Eric Johnson in January. The star also gave her first TV performance in 15 years when the American Idol finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule. She was definitely due for a celebration, as she took a “fancy dive into 45” with a birthday party at the Chateau Marmont this weekend, and the big bash included a sparkling see-through dress.

Jessica Simpson shared several photos to Instagram from her birthday, as the singer turned 45 on July 10, and her sheer gown is definitely one of the sexier looks we’ve seen from the “With You” artist:

An absolute show-stopper! Aside from the glittering triangles covering her chest, the dress didn’t leave much to the imagination, with sheer fabric adorned with hundreds of rhinestones forming a diamond pattern cascading to the ground. She wore black panties underneath, which matched the floor-length black tuxedo jacket that gave her some added coverage for at least part of the evening.

She accessorized with chunky silver platform heels that I’m not sure were made for walking. Jessica Simpson finished the look with a sparkly choker along with a bracelet and rings and sported a manicure that showed off even more glitter.

Earlier this year, Jessica Simpson said she “felt naked” when she performed music from her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Part 1 — she was so nervous she had to put hairspray on her feet to keep in her place — and this dress seemed to be the embodiment of baring it all in the spotlight.

Her sister was definitely here for the look. Just as Jessica supported Ashlee Simpson’s first concert in years in 2024, the younger sister showed up in the comments with some birthday love, saying:

45. [Never] looked better angel queen. Love you so much! This is your year ❤️🔥

That certainly seems to be true, as Part 2 of Nashville Canyon is expected sometime this summer, and I love how much confidence Jessica Simpson is showing with this bold birthday outfit.

The 2000s pop star still faces scrutiny over her weight after some fluctuations that included losing 100 pounds. However, it looks like she’s got plenty of support from her friends. In addition to Ashlee Simpson, several other recognizable names appeared in the comments of Jessica’s birthday post, including:

Carmen Electra: happybirthday hottie 🔥🎂

happybirthday hottie 🔥🎂 JoJo: You look. Unbelievable ! Happy birthday gorgeous woman !!!!

You look. Unbelievable ! Happy birthday gorgeous woman !!!! Tara Reid: You look so beautiful ❤️🔥

You look so beautiful ❤️🔥 Jewel: ❤️❤️❤️ 🎉

It’s great to see all the love Jessica Simpson is getting for her 45th birthday, because it hasn’t always been an easy road for her. The pop star has opened up about being abused as a child and, despite finding fame in the 2000s, she never quite reached the same level as Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera.

In fact, today, she’s probably remembered just as much for her short-lived marriage to Nick Lachey and the unfortunate “chicken of the sea” incident. Throw in the fact that she’s constantly mistaken for Britney Spears, and it’s no wonder Jessica Simpson likes to escape Hollywood for Nashville from time to time.

However, as she hits the middle of her fourth decade, she’s looking great and putting out new music, and I love that the only place she escaped to for her big day was the Chateau Marmont for this fantastic sheer moment.