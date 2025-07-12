Pete Davidson’s Ex-Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Gives Him Two Compliments While Commenting On Their Past Relationship

Something about Pete Davidson has always attracted the most stunning and talented women in Hollywood. The famous serial dater has the most star-studded list of exes , including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Madelyn Cline. Speaking of the Outer Banks star, she and the SNL alum started a casual romance in September 2023 before calling it quits in early 2024. The subject of their split is not common knowledge, but Cline recently offered some insight as to where she stands with the Dog Man actor since their relationship.

While the two actors weren’t serious for very long, they have since acknowledged their six-month-long relationship (give or take). However, neither has talked publicly about their fling, with the Glass Onion actress always responding with the same comment. Only in her recent interview with Allure did she make an addendum, throwing not one, but two, compliments to her comedian ex:

The jokes, they write themselves. And I said it before, and I'll say it again, that is my only comment…. He has a really cute dog and some really great girlfriends now.

Currently, the Bupkis actor is linked to model Elsie Hewitt , and like Cline, she has nothing but good things to say about her boyfriend . If you are wondering if there's a relation between Davidson’s new girlfriend and Cline’s co-star in I Know What You Did Last Summer , Jennifer Love Hewitt, there’s not, I checked!

However, the upcoming summer blockbuster, which premieres on the 2025 movie schedule on July 18th, does star another one of Davidson’s exes, Chase Sui Wonders. And you can see Cline and Wonders in the trailer below:

Wonders and the Riff Raff actor dated for almost a year after meeting on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, prior to the comedian’s stint with Cline. If the two former girlfriends of the Big Time Adolescence actor couldn’t bond over their shared ex, they certainly could relate to dating co-stars .

The Map That Leads To You actress seriously dated her OBX love interest, Chase Stokes, for the better part of a year following the first season. Since their breakup, they have continued to work amicably together on multiple OBX seasons, including the 5th and final season, which is currently filming.

It would seem that the Tommy Hilfiger model has no interest in repeating that decision anytime soon, though. It’s difficult to date when you are constantly on the move, and Cline is certainly in high demand right now. So, for now, she is enjoying the single life while focusing on her career, saying:

I want to experience this life on my terms first, before I do all the relationship stuff.

I can’t say I blame her. And she's certainly living that statement out.

Professionally, she's staying really busy. Along with the upcoming horror movie, she's also set to release the romance, The Map that Leads to You, this year. Plus, as mentioned earlier, the final season of Outer Banks is currently in production. So, I will happily support Cline’s flourishing career by seeing her I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot in theaters this Friday.