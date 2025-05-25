Lilo & Stitch Producer Explained To Me Why One Specific Character Was Added, And I Need To Talk About How Much I Love It

Live-action Disney movie remakes allow filmmakers to reintroduce beloved aspects of the film they're reimagining. However, they're also presented with an opportunity to perhaps improve on the source material. That’s no different when it comes to the new Lilo & Stitch movie. When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmakers, not only did they discuss the major character that was taken out, they also shed light on a new face that I absolutely love.

Why The New Character Of Tutu Was Added To 2025's Lilo & Stitch

The character I really need to discuss is Tutu, who's played by Amy Hill. In the film, Tutu is a neighbor of Nani and Lilo’s, who's around throughout the story and ultimately offers to take in Lilo while Nani goes off to college in San Diego to study marine biology. In regard to the decision to add the character, producer Jonathan Eirich told CinemaBlend the following:

Most of it honestly came from our Hawaiian screenwriter, Chris Bright, and just trying to bring authenticity to the story in every way we could. And something he said early on, he was like, ‘I don't think in Hawai’i, if these two sisters had just lost their parents, I don't think they would be as isolated.’ [Knowing] the community of Hawaii there would be support for them.’ So, we sort of had this notion of this neighbor character, Tutu, that is actually there for them earlier in the story.

I’m so happy to hear Hawaiian writer Chris Kekaniokalani Bright had the chance to help craft this iteration of Lilo & Stitch, because small details like this are so important for representation. The original movie had a lot of support from Hawaiian people, including Nani voice actor Tia Carerre, who suggested the hammock scene in the animated movie. However, having someone with writing credits is such a step up.

And, as Eirich shared, Bright thought it was important to have Tutu added in order to better depict how Ohana means a lot more than those you share blood with in Hawaii. As Eirich continued:

And the character issue for Nani really becomes, is she too stubborn? Does she wanna prove she can do everything on her own? She can replace their mother, she can take on this responsibility. And, she has to learn to just accept help and sort of accept this wider Ohana. And so, it is a little bit of a character change for Nani, but it actually came out of our screenwriter just saying, ‘I think this is a little bit more true to what Hawaii and the sense of community is really like.’

It’s such a beautiful change to Lilo & Stitch's story. Of course, Tutu is not the only new character in the film, either. Tia Carrere was also given a new character, a social worker named Mrs. Kekoa. She helps ground the storyline involving Nani trying to remain a guardian to Lilo. With that, Courtney B. Vance’s Cobra Bubbles attends to the alien matters.

Tutu Is Easily My Favorite Change In The Live-Action Stitch, And The Reason Only Makes Me Appreciate It More

As someone who shares the opinion that Disney remakes are getting kind of old, I really appreciate Lilo & Stitch. It's the inclusion of Amy Hill’s Tutu that really makes me smile, though. On the one hand, it's fitting that Hill has a role in the live-action remake, because she voiced Mrs. Hasagawa in the animated film. On top of that, though, Tutu's inclusion deepens the Hawaiian representation of the whole story.

Tutu's existence also has a positive impact on Nani's arc. During my viewing, I liked seeing Nani accept help and follow her dreams of continuing her education, as a girl her age should be able to do. Simultaneously, this conveys the notion that Ohana can extend beyond bloodlines. On top of everything else, Hill is absolutely hilarious in every scene she's in.

Creating a new character can be tricky, and it's been hit or miss as far as the live-action Disney remakes are concerned. It definitely works here, though, and I'm hopeful that this won't be the last time fans see Tutu in some form.

You can check out more of CinemaBlend's Lilo & Stitch review to get a better sense of my thoughts, and be on the lookout for more exclusive content. And, of course, be sure to check out the film in theaters now!