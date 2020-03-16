One Way Theatrical Releases Are Trying To Mimic The Experience During Quarantine

In case it wasn't totally obvious, the ongoing pandemic is causing serious issues in the movie world. After all, this is an industry that is given life through people purchasing tickets to sit in crowded auditoriums, and that's not a terrific proposition at a time when everyone is calling for public gatherings to be avoided at all costs. As a result of this, people on the business side of things need to start getting creative, and a perfect example of this is now being executed by the folks behind the upcoming independent comedy Phoenix, Oregon.