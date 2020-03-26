What It’s Like To Date Keanu Reeves And Suddenly Be Instant Famous, According To Alexandra Grant

Leave a Comment
Back in November of last year, the Internet’s favorite boyfriend Keanu Reeves stepped out with Alexandra Grant in what seemed to be a public declaration of their relationship. As it turns out though, Reeves and Grant had reportedly dated for years and now Grant, an artist in her own right, has spoken out about what it’s like to be instant famous after that one walk.
Not to say Alexandra Grant wasn’t a notable name in her own right prior, but there’s definitely another level to fame once you’ve officially tied your sails to an A-list actor. Grant is certainly open about things changing after that November 2019 day when she attended an art gala with Keanu Reeves and they held hands, noting,
I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating. But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'
In a wide-ranging interview with Vogue, Grant also talked about being friends with Keanu Reeves for years. She brightly noted she’s certainly not a “Kim Kardashian” type. I don’t know what the “type” we’d think Keanu Reeves dating would be, but the comment seemingly implies the 46-year-old Grant sees herself outside of the Hollywood norm.
In addition to their relationship, the two have also collaborated on book publishing and have known one another for years. They currently run X Artists’ Books. She also is an artist who has an upcoming collaboration with Oscar De La Renta, so getting photographed isn't something that is totally new or unknown to her. You can see Alexandra Grant with her art below.
Meanwhile Keanu Reeves is coming off a whirlwind year that included Toy Story 4 and John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum. He next has a Spongebob cameo and Bill and Ted Face The Music coming up, and there's also a fourth John Wick-based movie on the way.
Even Alexandra Grant’s friend Jennifer Tilly has spoken out about the hullabaloo surrounding the reveal Keanu Reeves is not just a movie star, but a movie star with a smart artist partner, previously telling Page Six:
It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.
As for whether or not marrying Keanu Reeves is in the cards, Alexandra Grant simply told Vogue this:
Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.
The interview was published just a few days before the U.S. ramped up its efforts at quarantine due to the coronavirus, and her comments on isolation take on an even deeper meaning. Now that the cat's out of the bag about the relationship, we’ll have to see what events the couple chooses to attend together after this period of self-isolation passes. Hopefully they'll result in both some great photo opps and some of those opportunities Grant has been looking for to find the good.