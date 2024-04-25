The Friends Finale Is Turning 20 This Year Without Matthew Perry. How The Rest Of The Cast Is Reportedly Planning To Move Forward
The One With The Bittersweet Anniversary.
It’s hard to believe that two full decades have passed since Matthew Perry spoke the final line on Friends — a joke about where the six core characters could go for a cup of coffee. As the 20th anniversary of “The Last One” approaches on May 6, it will be a bittersweet day, falling less than a year after Perry died at age 54. Sources say the surviving cast members still want to celebrate the milestone, and they are allegedly figuring out the most appropriate way to do that without their Chandler.
The six stars of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry — all came together on-screen just one time after the 2004 series finale, for Friends: The Reunion (available to stream with a Max subscription). The knowledge that they can never do that again is reportedly weighing on the actors as they approach that 20-year milestone. According to an insider for US Weekly:
Matthew Perry delivered some of Friends’ most hilarious quotes as Chandler Bing, and just like the sitcom couldn’t have existed without the statistical analysis and data reconfiguration expert, a formal reunion to mark the finale’s 20th anniversary wouldn’t be the same without Perry.
The cast, however, is still in touch with each other “frequently,” the source reports. They have group chats and will get together one-on-one, with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox apparently being in “constant contact.” The insider said Matthew Perry’s October 2023 passing was a wakeup call for the other five friends, explaining:
The fact that they have Friends to thank for their success and the relationships formed through that shared 10-year experience isn’t lost on them, and that’s why they “most certainly” will be commemorating the May 6 anniversary. The source continued:
The Friends cast paid tribute to Matthew Perry with a touching message after his death, and it will be interesting to see how they decide to handle this first big milestone fpr the show.
If you want to honor the late actor, you can check out some of Matthew Perry’s best movie and TV appearances or relive some of Chandler’s best episodes. All 10 seasons of the sitcom can be streamed on Max (one of the best streaming services to purchase, per CinemaBlend staffers).
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.