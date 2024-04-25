Zendaya’s Going To The Met Gala This Year. Why It’s The First Time She’s Doing It In 5 Years

The MET Gala is upon us and it should be an exciting one. The theme is significantly less controversial than last year’s Karl Lagerfeld homage, as the guests will be taking on “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Fashion fans can expect plenty of celebrities rocking on-theme looks and embracing the glamor of another Met Gala. This year also marks Zendaya’s return to the fashion event, after 5 years of not attending. The Emmy winner is one of Hollywood’s most fashionable celebs , so her presence is certainly notable. She recently explained what has made the event daunting in the past, and why she is returning to the iconic steps this year.

Zendaya has been a busy woman in 2024. After her dazzling Dune Part 2 press tour, she looped around again doing more press for her latest buzzy flick, Challengers. Her looks have been spectacular, rocking futuristic C-3PO style suits and dramatic draping to promote the Dune sequel, and has dawned green gowns and tennis dresses to emulate the themes of Challengers . This all seems to be leading to her Met Gala appearance, which she has confirmed. Speaking to the titular hosts for Live with Kelly and Mark , the Euphoria star revealed that she still finds the event to be daunting. She said:

I first went when I was 18 years old and Law [Roach] and I, my stylist, we’ve been working together since I was like 14 years old. But I remember being 18 and it was such an exciting and new experience, but still terrifying, you know? Going up the steps is very daunting.I haven’t been back in maybe like 4 or 5 years? So this is like my first time back at the Met in quite a while.

While it’s been a while since Zendaya attended the Met Gala, her iconic appearances are still fresh in my mind. She wore a gown full of chainmail designed by Versace for the 2018 Gala that celebrated fashion inspired by Catholicism. Her full look emulated Joan of Arc, and was hands down one of the best looks of the night. She wowed again in 2019 when she was dressed head-to-toe like Disney’s Cinderella in a light-up dress designed by Tommy Hilfiger. Her stylist, Law Roach, was dressed as her fairy godmother, and the two of them embodied the Gala’s homage to campy fashion. I can’t wait to see what she brings to the red carpet this year.

Perhaps the intimidating nature of the Gala is what has kept Zendaya away the last few years. Her return is very welcome, and the actress is even one of the co-chairs for the event this year alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. She is currently one of the ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, so one may suspect that she will be rocking the designer on the red carpet, or maybe she’ll partner with a different brand for the event. Zendaya’s love for fashion seems like a big catalyst for the return, as she told Kelly and Mark:

It’s fun. I like to look at fashion as creativity, right? Even in press tours, you know. It’s a way to continue the creativity from the film or whatever and I like to just create characters. Because ultimately sometimes doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward, and I’m more of a shy introverted person so I get to create these characters and like ‘I’m this woman today who wears a green suit.’ You know what I mean? And you get to just embody this character for the day and clothes can do that for you.

This feels like a tease for what’s to come, and the creative ideas she and Law Roach are tossing around. The 27-year-old starlett’s long relationship with her stylist is sacred to her and can be credited for Zendaya’s most viral looks over the years . The Met Gala hasn’t really felt right without the Malcolm & Marie actress present, so I’m certainly looking forward to Zendaya’s return to form.

When you aren’t seeing Zendaya slaying the red carpet, you can see her in Dune Part 2 and Challengers, which are both currently playing in theaters nationwide. You can also see her in the first two seasons of Euphoria, which are both currently streaming for Max subscribers . For more information on other exciting projects heading to streaming and cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.