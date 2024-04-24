A Popular Disney World Ride Is On The Chopping Block, And Not Even Rachel Zegler Can Save It

Rachel Zegler can do anything, can't she? The West Side Story star has taken her success in the Steven Spielberg musical and in the brief time since then she’s been a DC superhero, a Hunger Games combatant, and before too long she’ll be Snow White. Is there anything she can’t do? Apparently, she can't save a Disney World attraction that is all but guaranteed to be closing down.

Rachel Zegler recently went viral on Twitter by letting her inner Disney Adult shine. She posted an image of actor Wallace Langham, pointing out that while she saw the character actor most recently as a member of the Little Miss Sunshine cast, she recognized him as Dr. Grant Seeker, a character from the pre-show of the Dinosaur attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

was watching little miss sunshine and was like WHERE do i know this guy from….. and my inner disney parks brainrot crept in………. HeEeLLoOo there dr. seeker pic.twitter.com/3mu0UyDEsRApril 22, 2024

The attraction in question is not long for this world, with the Dinoland U.S.A. area of Animal Kingdom set to be transformed into a Tropical Americas land. While there's a lot of potential in the new land, not everybody is excited about the Animal Kingdom changes, and it seems Zegler is among the contingent of fans who will be sad to see it go. When somebody responded that Zegler could save Dinoland with her star power alone, she replied that, if she had that power, she would certainly use it, but alas, she does not.

i honestly wish that were trueApril 23, 2024

As a fan, of both Disney World and Rachel Zegler, I love this. Zegler’s love of Disney Parks is well known. The actress did “research” at Magic Kingdom shortly after it was confirmed she would have the role in the live-action Snow White movie. Because what more excuse to go to Disney World do you even need? There are a lot of people who don’t want to see Dinosaur go and counting Zegler among our numbers is certainly nice.

At this point, almost nothing is known about the future of the Dinosaur attraction. Technically, it hasn’t even been confirmed the ride is closing, but with the entire land set to be re-themed, that seems all but guaranteed. The only question is when will the land close down, and what will take its place.

It’s been strongly suggested that an Indiana Jones attraction could be coming. Along with Encanto, Indy is one of the franchises that has been specifically mentioned when the new land has been discussed, though nothing except the general land theme has been confirmed.

Dinosaur is built using the same ride design as Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, so it would make some sense to reuse what’s there. At the same time, replacing a 26-year-old attraction with a 29-year-old attraction wouldn’t seem to be that likely. Still, we could get a new Indy adventure that still uses the same basic design.

While I think a Tropical Americas land will be a welcome addition to Disney's Animal Kingdom overall, adding a region of the world that the park has been missing, that doesn’t mean I won’t miss Dinosaur. It’s a fun attraction that has been around since the animal-themed park opened. Losing it will mark the end of an era.