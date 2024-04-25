After Harvey Weinstein’s Conviction Was Overturned, His Reps Issue A Statement

Producer Harvey Weinstein was once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, responsible for lifting and sinking the careers of various cast/crew members. Nowadays he's synonymous with the #MeToo movement, after allegations of sexual misconduct were made about Weinstein by various Hollywood figures including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. He's been facing various charges and possibly life in prison, although he recently got some good news. A guilty verdict for Weinstein was recently overturned, leading to a statement by his reps. Although he's definitely not out of the woods yet.

This report comes to us from Deadline, which revealed that the 2020 guilty verdict has been overturned by the New York Court of Appeals. Judge Jenny Rivera issued a statement about why, claiming that the courts admitted testimony for other uncharged and alleged claims. That statement reads:

We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes because that testimony served no material non-propensity purpose. The court compounded that error when it ruled that defendant, who had no criminal history, could be cross examined about those allegations as well as numerous allegations of misconduct that portrayed defendant in a highly prejudicial light. The synergistic effect of these errors was not harmless.

As such, Weinstein and his legal team are gearing up for a new trial based around the same allegations. There's no guarantee he's getting out of prison anytime soon, and he's still kicked out of the film Academy and will likely never return to work in the industry.

In response to this legal victory, Weinstein's rep Juda Engelmayer offered a statement to Deadline about the shake-up. She said:

We’re cautiously excited. He still has a long road ahead of him because of the Los Angeles case. We are studying the ramifications of the appeal right now.

Of course, this is only one charge that Harvey Weinstein has been facing over the last few years, given the bevy of allegations made against him. In addition to this charge, he was also convicted of sexual assault in 2022, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. So despite the overturned verdict, he's not able to walk freely around the world and remains behind bars.

Only time will tell how the retrial for that dropped conviction will play out, and if he'll get another legal victory. Shortly after his conviction, reports came out that Weinstein was sick and ailing in prison. But despite any health ailments that the former producer is suffering from, he's still healthy enough to stand trial and continue fighting. Because while he made a public apology for his actions, he's also maintained his innocence related to sexual assault allegations.