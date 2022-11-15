John Wick Chapter 4: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Keanu Reeves Movie

Keanu Reeves came back in a major way with 2014's John Wick, thus spawning one of the most unlikely action franchises of the past 10 years. The third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, became one of the most critically acclaimed, as well as one of the most financially successful , entries in the series yet. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to learn that John Wick: Chapter 4 is right around the corner — locked and loaded for another round of action for one of Reeves’ best characters .

There are plans for a spin-off or two, as well as a video game, a television show prequel centered around The Continental Hotel and a possible Atomic Blonde crossover with Charlize Theron, in addition to this new sequel. Therefore, fans shouldn't be missing out on any John Wick-related goodness in the years to come. For now, though, let's take a look at what we know about the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Will Be Released March 24, 2023

Longtime fans of the John Wick franchise have been waiting quite some time to see the fallout of the franchise’s explosive third chapter, which landed in theaters all the way back in May 2019. But it’s not like John Wick: Chapter 4 wasn’t going to happen, as Lionsgate quickly gave the next round of action a May 2021 release date almost immediately after John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum exploded on the big screen, according to Variety .

But everything began to change in the months following the initial announcement, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting in May 2020 that Lionsgate elected to move the release to May 27, 2022, to not compete with The Matrix Resurrections, a film that ultimately was delayed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in December 2021, the studio announced that the movie had been delayed once more , possibly to not get in the way of eventual box office juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick during the Memorial Day weekend. Lionsgate proceeded to give John Wick: Chapter 4 its third, and hopefully final, release date of March 24, 2023.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast Includes Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen And Bill Skarsgård

It should come as no surprise, but the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast is shaping up to be just as stacked with asskickers as the first three installments in the franchise. Leading the pack for a fourth time is Keanu Reeves as an out-of-retirement assassin with an undying love of dogs, John Wick. Back into the fold will also be Laurence Fishburne, who will be returning for more action as the Bowery King . And what would a John Wick movie be without Ian McShane’s Winston or Lance Riddick’s Charon? But worry not, as both the Continental manager and concierge will be back for another round of violence.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will also see the arrival of a few newcomers to the franchise, including a Rogue One star and frightening antagonist from IT . Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown are all set to appear in the explosive fourth chapter. We will have to wait and see about a possible return of Halle Berry, John Leguizamo, Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas, and Anjelica Huston, but be on the lookout for that in the future.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Will See Keanu Reeves’ Assassin Seek Out High-Ranking High Table Players

During the John Wick: Chapter 3 ending , Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman agrees to team up with Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King to take on the High Table and enact revenge for everything the shadowy organization and its major players have done in previous installments. When John Wick: Chapter 4 (or whatever its final title might be ) opens on the big screen, it will see the pair follow through with that plan on a global scale, Lionsgate has revealed. But with the massive bounty on Wick’s head, not to mention those coming for him and the Bowery King’s underground group, this won’t be an easy task.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Shows Keanu Reeves With An Assortment Of Weapons

Lionsgate released a brief teaser trailer during Comic Con 2022 that showed some of the new and returning characters, but held back on giving fans a proper, and extended look at John Wick: Chapter 4 until that November with the release of the action-packed trailer showing the dangers that await for Keanu Reeves’ legendary former contract killer. Throughout the two-and-a-half minute video, Wick squares off with the likes of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and others with an assortment of weapons including ceremonial dueling pistols, hatchets, swords, and his own two fists.

If the movie is as bone-crushing and thrilling as the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer, fans of the franchise could possibly see the best the franchise has to offer come March 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Directed By Chad Stahelski

No surprise here, but Chad Stahelski will be back in the director’s chair for a fourth time for John Wick: Chapter 4. The former stuntman-turned-action filmmaker co-directed the original John Wick alongside an uncredited David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), and he took over solo directing duties for both John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

The blockbuster filmmaker noted in a Reddit AMA back in May 2019 that he would be involved with a fourth film should the third movie be successful. Clearly, that was the case here , and within a year of those statements, Stahelski was busy worrying about how he could top the theatrics and stunts of the previous entry in the hard-hitting saga.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 Script Was Co-Written By Army Of The Dead’s Shay Hatten

The John Wick: Chapter 4 script was co-written by Shay Hatten (along with Michael Finch), who not only wrote John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum but has gone on to co-write the Army of the Dead script alongside director Zack Snyder as well as its upcoming prequel Army of Thieves and anime prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Quickly becoming one of the busiest writers in Hollywood, Hatten is also working on the John Wick spinoff Ballerina and fifth installment in the successful action franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Won’t Be The End Of The Franchise

As mentioned earlier, John Wick became one of the most unlikely action movie franchises of the past few years. It has grown from a small $20 million action flick into one of the biggest, most expensive and elaborate cinematic franchises in Hollywood. Audiences are clearly hungry for more, and they are happy to know that John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming around the corner.

How far will this franchise go, though? It's hard to say for sure, but we do know that there will be at least one more installment of the main franchise with John Wick: Chapter 5 currently in development and the Ballerina spinoff also in the works , one that could see Keanu Reeves teaming up with Ana De Armas .

While it's hard to know for sure whether or not John Wick: Chapter 5 will be the conclusive installment in the ever-growing action franchise, it doesn't sound like the filmmakers have any plans for giving this character any sense of peace throughout his extensive, ongoing troubles. He's a marked man, someone who has chosen a dangerous profession where you don't necessarily win or lose. Rather, you either live to see another day or die trying. It is not a happy life, and it doesn't sound like there is any sort of harmony to be found in John Wick's final moments — whenever those might arrive.

For now, however, Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves and everyone else will seemingly ride the train as far as it'll go — even if the end point is bleak. All that said, though, it sounds like Keanu Reeves is a lot more hopeful and optimistic about what might happen during John Wick's final sequence. It should also be noted that Stahelski said back in late 2018 that he would like to continue this series "indefinitely," so there are no plans to slow down.