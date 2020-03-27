It Was Actually John Krasinski's Office Co-Star Who Said He Should Get Into Directing Movies

What John Krasinski will make as his next feature film after A Quiet Place: Part II isn't entirely clear just yet, but he certainly has our attention. Given the success that he's had in horror, it will be interesting if he sticks with the genre, or if he decides to branch out and try something different. It's also worth noting that he has not yet taken the helm for an episode of his Jack Ryan series on Amazon Prime Video, so perhaps that will be in his future as well.