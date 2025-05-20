Former Sexiest Man Alive John Krasinski Dishes Out Advice For Future Stars Who Earn The Title

Every year as TV lovers, film fans and celeb-watching fiends wait to see who will win the top prizes at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and all the other major award shows, we also await the winner of another big accolade: Sexiest Man Alive. A long line of stars have now held the title, and the current holder, 2025 movie schedule star John Krasinski, has now given some advice to those who will come after him.

What Advice Did Sexiest Man Alive John Krasinski Give To Future Title Holders?

While John Krasinski will always be known for his hilarious work on The Office and his massively successful efforts on the A Quiet Place sci-fi horror franchise , and in a number of action/adventure shows and movies like the upcoming Fountain of Youth , he nabbed yet another career milestone when he was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2024. When speaking with People about his new film recently, he offered some sage advice to those who will wear the crown in the future, and said:

Buckle up. It is a hard crown to wear, but you'll be all right. Just stay focused. Take a deep breath, you'll get through it.

Well, obviously, being called out on such a massive scale for how hot you are through and through, is a huge responsibility. You have to shake a lot of hands, kiss a lot of babies, and always, always bring your full sexiness to each and every moment that you’re in public. But, the certified action star knows how to stay cool under pressure, despite the “oh, shit” moment that helped him connect with his now wife and star of the upcoming The Smashing Machine, Emily Blunt (who at least one customs agent does not believe Krasinski is sexy enough to have married).

The Jack Ryan lead and I kid, of course, but many of the sexy men who’ve held this lofty honor before have spoken about what it takes to wear the crown. Former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey was given the hotness gold medal in 2023 and weighed in on it before Krasinski was named as his successor. Dempsey noted that while it did allow him a larger platform to talk about issues that are important to him, being the Sexiest Man Alive also made him “more anxiety-ridden” because he felt he had “to stay in shape, to train more” so he could live up to his sexy moniker.

Meanwhile, other stars have been equally as game as the Something Borrowed actor to poke a bit of fun at themselves and the title. Brad Pitt and George Clooney have both been named Sexiest Man Alive twice, and Clooney had some geriatric thoughts about it just last year, with each man now in his sixties. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, for his part, apparently tells all other SMA that he’s “actually the only one who has it in perpetuity,” you know, just so no one else can feel too high and mighty about it.

Luckily for John Krasinski, a new winner won’t be named until the fall, so he’s got a few months yet to bask in the worldwide glory of his profound sexiness with his billions of fans.