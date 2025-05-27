Steve Carell And John Krasinski Are Out There Doing God’s Work And Advocating For The New Office Spinoff

It’s been over 10 years since The Office ended after nine seasons, but a new series is finally on the way, either on the 2025 TV schedule or in 2026. Streaming soon for those with a Peacock subscription, The Paper will see the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew setting their sights on a dying newspaper in the Midwest. Although it will include a new cast, The Office alum Oscar Nuñez will be returning as Oscar Martinez, so there are some connections to the original.

Now, his former co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski are putting the work in and can’t stop advocating for the spinoff. Here's what we know.

The Advice John Krasinski And Steve Carell Gave Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson, who is starring in The Paper, told People he has actually received advice from Krasinski leading into the upcoming gig. The A Quiet Place star originally portrayed Jim Halpert on all nine seasons of the NBC sitcom, and more recently passed the torch to Gleeson. In fact, he gave him some simple (but honestly great) advice that really seemed to go a long way:

He was wonderful. I mean, his big advice that he gave me was to do it.

Krasinski is not the only person related to the original series who offered advice. After starring as regional manager Michael Scott for the first seven seasons, Carell gave Gleeson a similar note when he was considering the role. Both The Office stars basically told Gleeson not to pass up the chance.

And the same with Steve Carell, another just wonderful actor who I'd worked with before. And their advice was, if it's Greg Daniels, you should do it because getting to work with him is a treat that not many people get to have.

Gleeson admitted he was “happy” he did the series, noting he thinks they have “something really lovely.” Even though doing a reboot, revival, or spinoff of a series that is so beloved and hasn’t been on for a while can sometimes be a bit risky, it sounds like everyone was really supportive from the original show.

It's a sign that hopefully The Paper is going to be special. At least I'm inclined to believe it given how much Steve Carell has been going around lately advocating for the spinoff. Someone has to do the work!

What Else Steve Carell Has Said About The Office Spinoff

On top of the advice to Gleeson, Carell has been sharing his thoughts on The Paper. Most recently, he was asked by AP what his thoughts were on The Office universe continuing, and he couldn’t help but shout out creator, writer, and director Greg Daniels.

The actor feels that anything under him is going to go well, and he seems to be as excited as ever to see how it all turns out:

Oh, well, any – I think with Greg Daniels, you’re in very good shape in terms of any sort of show, so I’m sure it’s gonna be fantastic.

Despite The Office nearly getting canceled after only six episodes, the show remains a favorite among fans today. Of course, any series, especially if it’s a reboot or revival, can be a hit or a miss. And it will be very hard to match the energy and magic that was The Office.

That being said, since Daniels is behind The Paper as well, that should bring a little bit of excitement to fans. And while I can't guarantee it will be perfect, at the very least, it’s going to be a show fans will want to take a chance on. To prepare, there are already superfan episodes of The Office on Peacock that will get anyone in the mood.