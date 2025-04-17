The Story Behind How Tom Holland And Jon Bernthal Helped Each Other Audition For Their Massive Marvel Roles: ‘I’m Gonna Get This’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of TV and film projects, which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain characters are fan favorites, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher are definitely in that category. And it turns out they actually helped each other land these roles back in the day.

Following his performance in Daredevil: Born Again's finale, it was revealed that Jon Bernthal is getting a Punisher special next. While some fans hope to see him in upcoming Marvel movies, it turns out that he and Holland help each other land their signature roles. In an IMDb TikTok, the Walking Dead alum revealed that Holland always knew he was going to land the role of Peter Parker, saying:

He knew. I’m working with him right now. He’s the best. He is the best, and he had such drive, that, you know, young kid, he was like ‘I’m gonna get this.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, a lot of people probably want it, buddy.’

Bernthal and Holland worked together on the movie Pilgrimage, which filmed back in 2015. That's before either of them joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it sounds like the Peter Parker actor was sure he was going to get the gig. I mean, can you blame him?

Bernthal shared this story while promoting his role in the upcoming action movie The Accountant 2. He went on to share how he and Holland helped each other land those jobs, saying:

We actually were in a very tiny town in Ireland making this movie in the west coast of Ireland. He read with me for Punisher, and I read with him for Spider-Man. And we both got cast.

How wild is that? Making self-tapes for auditions is never easy, and actors usually need a friend to read a sene opposite them. And while working together on Pilgrimage, these two actors helped each other out, and each ended up landing these roles. For Tom Holland in particular, this would be life and career-changing gig that would catapult him into superstardom.

Of course, these actors time in the MCU have been quite unique from each other's. Jon Bernthal debuted as Frank Castle for those with a Netflix subscription on Season 2 of Daredevil, before getting his own show. Tom Holland debuted as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War before getting his own trilogy of movies and appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And there's unfortunately no indication that their characters might crossover, despite both of them being based in New York City.

Bernthal's appearance in Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now in Disney+, alongside his previous credits in the MCU. The Accountant 2 hits theaters April 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.