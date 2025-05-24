Grey’s Anatomy’s Jason George Recalls The Time Denzel Washington Directed An Episode, And Why He Humorously Called Out Some Of His Own Co-Stars Amid Filming
I probably would've been called out as well.
Throughout Grey’s Anatomy’s 21-season run, a lot of great guest stars have appeared here and there. Of course, big names haven't just appeared in front of the camera, as the long-running medical drama, which is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, has brought on some impressive directors as well. On that note, cast member Jason George is sharing what it was like working with Denzel Washington when he helmed an episode. The actor also reveals why he personally called out his female co-stars during the shoot.
Denzel Washington directed the Season 12 episode “The Sound of Silence,” which aired back in 2016. Although that was almost 10 yeas ago, Jason George still remembers what it was like when the Oscar winner was on set. George recalled to The New York Post how professional everyone was during the week Washington directed, and it sounds like everyone wanted to make sure that they were at their best:
It’s not surprising to hear that actors would want to be in top form for a star as big as Washington. The sheer notion of being in his presence is enough to give me chills. Whether he means to be or not, Washington seemingly stokes up something within his collaborators. ASAP Rocky even admitted how "difficult" it was to act with the actor and keep his fandom in check while they filmed Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest.
Despite the intense nature of the episode, which sees Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey being attacked by a patient, the vibes on set were seemingly quite different. George humorously went on to explain how the women acted, and I can’t say I blame them:
The whole “dressing up” tidbit is even funnier when considering that the actors would be going to wardrobe and hair & makeup anyway. However, they apparently still chose to dress up so early in the morning because of Denzel Washington, and I'd have been right there with them. I mean, I know I'd certainly want to look my best in the presence of such a major star.
While Washington has notched a director credit on Grey's Anatomy, it's now worth wondering if he'd ever return for an acting role. The Tony winner has scarcely done much TV acting in the years since he broke through as a true movie star. As it stands, Grey’s is actually is actually the most recent TV credit on his resume. The chances of him appearing may seem slim, but Jason George has an idea in mind for who Washington could play:
Based on Jason George's comments, it sounds like Denzel Washington makes quite an impression, and I'm not surprised one bit. I'm not holding my breath for Washington to appear on Grey's, which is returning for Season 22. Still, it's fun to imagine who he could play if he did show up. Aside from that, George's story about calling out his co-stars is going to keep my chuckling for a while.
