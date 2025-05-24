Grey’s Anatomy’s Jason George Recalls The Time Denzel Washington Directed An Episode, And Why He Humorously Called Out Some Of His Own Co-Stars Amid Filming

Throughout Grey’s Anatomy’s 21-season run, a lot of great guest stars have appeared here and there. Of course, big names haven't just appeared in front of the camera, as the long-running medical drama, which is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, has brought on some impressive directors as well. On that note, cast member Jason George is sharing what it was like working with Denzel Washington when he helmed an episode. The actor also reveals why he personally called out his female co-stars during the shoot.

Denzel Washington directed the Season 12 episode “The Sound of Silence,” which aired back in 2016. Although that was almost 10 yeas ago, Jason George still remembers what it was like when the Oscar winner was on set. George recalled to The New York Post how professional everyone was during the week Washington directed, and it sounds like everyone wanted to make sure that they were at their best:

Denzel Washington directed an episode, and it was an incredible episode that everybody was on their best [behavior] for. Everyone shows up professionally anyway, but when Denzel’s directing your episode, everyone came [correct].

It’s not surprising to hear that actors would want to be in top form for a star as big as Washington. The sheer notion of being in his presence is enough to give me chills. Whether he means to be or not, Washington seemingly stokes up something within his collaborators. ASAP Rocky even admitted how "difficult" it was to act with the actor and keep his fandom in check while they filmed Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest.

Despite the intense nature of the episode, which sees Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey being attacked by a patient, the vibes on set were seemingly quite different. George humorously went on to explain how the women acted, and I can’t say I blame them:

First off, the women showed up dressed up at 5 a.m. in the morning. I was like, ‘Y’all don’t dress up for us on the regular.’ But I would love to see him in front of the camera on the show. It’s never going to happen, but you’ve got to put it out there.

The whole “dressing up” tidbit is even funnier when considering that the actors would be going to wardrobe and hair & makeup anyway. However, they apparently still chose to dress up so early in the morning because of Denzel Washington, and I'd have been right there with them. I mean, I know I'd certainly want to look my best in the presence of such a major star.

While Washington has notched a director credit on Grey's Anatomy, it's now worth wondering if he'd ever return for an acting role. The Tony winner has scarcely done much TV acting in the years since he broke through as a true movie star. As it stands, Grey’s is actually is actually the most recent TV credit on his resume. The chances of him appearing may seem slim, but Jason George has an idea in mind for who Washington could play:

I’m hoping he does it. It’s Denzel. He’s got to come in as the doctor who is that dude, and everyone’s geeked out and excited about him. He’s got to come in as the expert.

Based on Jason George's comments, it sounds like Denzel Washington makes quite an impression, and I'm not surprised one bit. I'm not holding my breath for Washington to appear on Grey's, which is returning for Season 22. Still, it's fun to imagine who he could play if he did show up. Aside from that, George's story about calling out his co-stars is going to keep my chuckling for a while.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream Denzel Washington's episode of Grey's Anatomy now but grabbing a Netflix subscription.