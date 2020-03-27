After Briefly Reopening, China Shuts Down Movie Theaters Again

There was certainly a lot of hope surrounding the reopening of movie theaters in China. For both the domestic and foreign film industry, it meant movies that had been waiting for release in China might finally get a chance, and the studios that have been at a financial standstill might be able to get back to business. There was even a plan being put in place by the China Film Group to re-release popular movies, like China's The Wandering Earth and the Avengers franchise, as a way to try and get people to return to the theater. Now, that's all on hold once again.