Now, Movie Theaters Are Warning Against 'Taking Part In TikTok Trends' As Minecraft Audiences Delight Over 'Chicken Jockey' Scene And More

Warning: Minor spoilers for A Minecraft Movie are in play.

Surprises are part of what make following a thread like the 2025 movie schedule so interesting. Though can we really consider A Minecraft Movie’s massive opening weekend that big of a success? Even those who doubted it probably had a feeling it’d at least become a meme-worthy success, and that sort of notoriety has indeed followed -- for better and for worse.

Brace yourselves, folks because, if you’re going to the movies, you may have to watch out for Minecraft’s already notably rowdy crowds. And it's "The Chicken Jockey Scene” in particular which has movie theaters warning its patrons to keep decorum in mind and avoid engaging in TikTok-related shenanigans.

A UK Theater Has Delivered A Warning For Any Potential Minecraft Audience ‘Participants’

As reported by The Daily Echo , a spokesperson for Fareham’s Reel Cinema location acknowledged that there's been behavior from groups attending screenings of Minecraft that goes against what you’d expect. When responding to incidents of popcorn throwing and viewers reciting dialogue from A Minecraft Movie’s infamous trailer, the cinema’s representative issued this advisory for potential future patrons:

To ensure everyone has the best possible cinema experience, we're increasing our monitoring of screens during performances. Disruptive behaviour, including taking part in TikTok trends, before, during, or after a screening will not be tolerated. Anyone causing disruption will be asked to leave, and where necessary, the police will be called.

Obviously, we can’t share any of the social media videos showing this behavior, as those clips actually include footage of the picture - which is still very much in theaters. If you thought the Wicked movie sing-alongs or the dancing at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film were potentially disruptive, prepare yourself.

The videos showing Minecraft fans losing it figuratively ask those previous trends to hold its Lava Chicken, as they can get pre-tty loud. So to really get why people are losing their minds, we have to talk about “the chicken jockey scene.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What In The Name Of Matt Berry Is ‘The Chicken Jockey Scene’?

During the perilous quest involving Steve (Jack Black), Garrett (Jason Momoa), and Henry (Sebastian Hansen), there's a moment of captivity that leads to the first two characters being forced to fight for their lives. This is where the family film introduces said jockey riding a miniature chicken into the ring, as Jared Hess-style comedy ensues. If you wanted to know what you were missing from those videos and didn’t want to search them out for yourself, that’s basically the gist.

While my own A Minecraft Movie 3D/4DX experience didn’t get that crazy, I did notice that a younger moviegoer was pretty hyped when the Chicken Jockey showed up. So I’m not surprised that this is one of the scenes that’s got people’s attention; much like the other clip I saw circulating, in which Jack Black does a patented “Jack Black improv song and air guitar riff.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Your mileage is always going to vary when heading to the movies, and that’s part of the fun. Who doesn’t want to be part of a moment like Avengers: Endgame’s memorable audience reactions, where the theater come together as a community of cinema? As someone who shouted with joy when the Mosasaurus devoured the Indominous Rex at my first screening of Jurassic World, I’m not immune to getting fired up at the movies.

The big difference was that in that instance, the crowd was already going nuts at that point, and it didn’t disrupt anything. Excitement over A Minecraft Movie isn’t a problem, until it derails the experience of the other people in the room who just want to sit and make it to the end credits to hear an A+ dulcet Minecraft cameo.

So, if you’re going to see this blockbuster at the movies, don’t be a Creeper, and be sure to keep that theater warning in mind. There will be plenty of time to explode with excitement when the film hits streaming or home release, in the comfort of your own home.