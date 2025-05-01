Sinners Is Leaving IMAX This Weekend. The Seriously Cool Way The Platform Celebrated The Movie With Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler

All good things must come to an end, especially when it comes to the real estate that the 2025 movie schedule requires to keep moving. With Thunderbolts* rolling out in various premium formats on opening weekend, that means that the IMAX-enhanced box office for Sinners is about to end. But the sun setting on this beautiful occasion doesn’t have to be a somber affair, especially when Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s celebration of the format lives on.

Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan Geeking Out Over Sinners Film Strips Is Pure Joy

During the press tour for Warner Bros’ supernatural fun house, the folks at IMAX sat down with the writer/director and his star to really dig into that 70mm beauty. No, seriously, the boys got their hands on those commemorative filmstrips being given out at participating large format locations. And as you’ll see below, the fun they’re having is positively infectious:

While I was only able to see this beauty in IMAX digital, I’m still mourning along with my fellow cinephiles today. I was as blown away by the format triggers laid into the visual framework as I was with how Sinners translated into 4DX . And considering that format is also making way for this upcoming Marvel movie , it’s a doubly sad day at the multiplex.

That’s no knock against Thunderbolts*, which is being marketed as “Filmed For IMAX.” Those of you who have followed the confusion with Superman’s IMAX marketing , that means that while Marvel’s latest isn’t “Shot On IMAX Film” like Sinners was, it was still made with the format in mind. And honestly, I’m excited to see a new comic movie that seems to have been crafted to really take advantage of that format.

Even in the face of this departure from IMAX screens, I have to invoke another large format spectacle that helped put this type of experience on the map. Because while this does feel like the sun going down on Sinners, we have to remember that "the night is darkest just before the dawn.” And I really can promise you, the dawn is coming.

Sinners Already Has An IMAX Revival Planned, And It's Happening Way Sooner Than You'd Think

Just as Christopher Nolan favorites like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer eventually returned to IMAX 70mm for limited runs, Sinners has become another worthy addition to that canon. As this new run is freshly announced for May 15th - May 21st, Warner Bros.' President of Global Distribution commemorated the news with this statement:

Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s ‘Sinners.’ Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX.

People truly love this movie, and that sort of appreciation isn’t going to fade any time soon. And it truly feels like Warner Bros. and IMAX saw those calls for Sinners to be re-released around Halloween, but decided to give us that sweet, bloody treat a bit early. Though I wouldn't be surprised if an October engagement is also in the works, because this 70mm revival is probably about to clean up yet again.

So if you somehow have room in your schedule today, and can make it to your nearest IMAX auditorium, go see Sinners the way it was meant to be seen. Or, if you want to play the long game, go scope out your tickets for that returning IMAX 70mm engagement while they're available! If you thought the first run was a sell-out success, just you wait!