Lilo And Stitch Dominates The Box Office Again As Karate Kid: Legends Can't Quite Keep Up With The Disney Movie Or Mission: Impossible

+The 2025 box office got a big boost last weekend. Memorial Day is a holiday that is regularly paired with movie-going – thanks to studios typically targeting it with some major releases – and both Dean Fleischer Camp's Lilo & Stitch and Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning successfully brought people to theaters. Seven days later, the heat has been turned down a touch, but folks are still showing up at their local cinemas.

The first two titles in the Top 10 haven't changed (nor has their order), but this weekend did see some interesting new arrivals with Jonathan Entwistle's Karate Kid: Legends and Danny and Michael Philippou's Bring Her Back debuting in wide release. Check out the early Sunny numbers in the chart below and join me after for analysis.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. Lilo & Stitch $63,000,000 $280,121,482 1 4,410 2. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning $27,299,900 $122,618,000 2 3,861 3. Karate Kid: Legends* $21,000,000 $21,000,000 N/A 3,809 4. Final Destination: Bloodlines $10,800,000 $111,714,000 3 3,134 5. Bring Her Back* $7,081,501 $7,081,501 N/A 2,449 6. Sinners $5,225,000 $267,087,000 5 2,138 7. Thunderbolts* $4,800,000 $181,858,785 4 2,520 8. Friendship $2,567,097 $12,366,816 7 1,293 9. The Last Rodeo $2,145,785 $10,752,970 6 1,995 10. J-hope Tour ‘Hope On The Stage’ In JAPAN: Live Viewing* $939,173 $939,173 N/A 631

Lilo & Stitch And Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Fall In Sync In Their Second Weekends

While not quite Barbenheimer, Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made for solid co-releases over the three day Memorial Day weekend. While there is certainly some overlap in their audiences, they have different demographics principally in mind, and that helped both have what currently rank as Top 5 opening weekend numbers in 2025.

Today, it can be reported that the two titles are still in sync, as both – according to The Numbers – saw their weekend-to-weekend ticket sales dip 57 percent.

For Lilo & Stitch, it's padding for what has already been deemed a big success. The live-action Disney remake made $63 million over the last three days, which brings its domestic total alone to date up to $280.1 million. The film was made with a pre-marketing-and-publicity $100 million budget (per Deadline), putting it in a terrific financial position after just a few days of release.

It's already climbed the charts to become the second biggest blockbuster in the United States and Canada for the calendar year, as the only feaature that has made more is Jared Hess' A Minecraft Movie. It's only about $143 million away from outgrossing the video game adaptation, so you can probably expect headlines about Lilo & Stitch becoming the biggest hit of 2025 before we reach mid-June.

(Image credit: Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises Inc)

The picture only gets rosier for the Disney movie when you factor in how it has been performing overseas. In foreign markets, the movie has already grossed an impressive $330.7 million – bringing its global earnings to date up to $610.8 million. Again, it still sits behind A Minecraft Movie ($947.1 million) on the charts, but leapfrogging is expected soon.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the conversation is different simply because of the budget factor. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Tom Cruise action film cost as much as $400 million to make, and that casts a big shadow even as the globetrotting action feature performs well compared to other 2025 releases. The film had the fifth biggest opening of the year when it brought in $64 million last weekend, but the sixth place title, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein's Final Destination: Bloodlines, was reportedly made with one-eighth the cost and made just $12.4 million less in its premiere.

What is reported to be the last chapter in the Mission: Impossible series made an additional $27.3 million domestically since Friday, which means that it has made $122.6 million thus far in the market. For what it's worth, that puts it on a stronger trajectory than Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, which was at $104.8 million by Day 10 of its time in theaters (it went on to make $172.6 million in the region by the end of its big screen run – ranked sixth in the franchise).

The film is doing what could be called matching business overseas. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has made $127 million from outside the United States and Canada, bringing its global total to date to $249.6 million. It has a long way to go before it can be called a profitable blockbuster on the books... and there is a lot of notable competition on the way in the coming weeks.

Karate Kid: Legends Has To Settle For Third Place As Last Week's Big Releases Keep The Spotlight

Given the standout performances from the Memorial Day holiday, it was going to be a challenge for any new releases to become an instant hit... and as a result, Karate Kid: Legends has settled for a modest start. The coming-of-age/martial arts movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan didn't exactly light the world on fire in its first three days, but a $21 million start domestically is perfectly fine for a feature with a reported $45 million budget.

Worldwide, the movie has made $47 million thus far, and there is still its release in China for the studio to look forward to in the coming days. Unless things shift in a big way, it doesn't appear as though Karate Kid: Legends is going to be as massive a hit as its 2010 predecessor, Harald Zwart's The Karate Kid starring Jaden Smith (which made $351.8 million globally), but there clearly is still appreciation for this 40-year-old franchise.

A24's Bring Her Back Rides Extreme Buzz In Battle Against Summer Blockbusters

Lastly, I'll highlight the arrival of Bring Her Back – the latest horror film from fan-favorite indie distributor A24. With a cast featuring Sally Hawkins as its biggest name, the new feature from the directors of Talk To Me was never going to get attention matching what has been given to the IP-driven titles of the season, but the film has been building hype over the last month as a serious scare fest, and that resulted in a fifth place finish in the domestic Top 10.

Bring Her Back didn't do quite as well as the equally hyped Talk To Me, which made $10.4 million when it was first released in July 2023, but $7 million is a perfectly fine start for a production with a reported $20 million budget (via Variety). This is a title that was always going to find its success via word of mouth, so how it continues to perform in the coming weeks will be something to keep an eye on.

Come next Sunday, the mix of titles currently in the Top 10 will likely get a nice shuffle, as new releases set to play nationwide include Len Wiseman's Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme. Be sure to head back here to CinemaBlend to check out the results and our analysis, and check out our 2025 Movie Release Calendar to start planning all of your upcoming cinematic adventures.