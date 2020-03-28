Rapper Cam'ron Takes Shots At Uncut Gems For Offering Him 'Sucker Ass Role'

Aside from shining a light on the effects of gambling additions, Uncut Gems gave audiences an up close and personal look into the world of jewelers in New York’s Diamond District. Directors Josh and Benny Safdie wanted their film to be as authentic as possible and took measures to ensure that this would be this case. Now, it would appear that the directing pair and the film’s star, Adam Sandler, worked with Cam’ron during prep, and the rapper is feeling a bit slighted after the movie’s release.