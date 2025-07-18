Joaquin Phoenix Got Honest About Why He Chooses To Work With Certain Directors And Not Others
While recently preparing for an interview with Joaquin Phoenix during the Los Angeles press day for his new 2025 movie Eddington, I took notice of a special aspect of his filmography. His latest film is his second time working with writer/director Ari Aster, and that fits an interesting pattern, as there is a litany of talented and high profile filmmakers with whom he has worked multiple times – the list including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, Gus Van Sant, James Gray, Terry George, M. Night Shyamalan, and Todd Phillips. Discovering this, I couldn’t help but think that it said something about the way that he works with directors, and I felt compelled to ask him about those relationships the following day.
It won’t surprise anybody to learn that there isn’t just one thing that he is looking for – a reflection of the complexity in how directors and actors work together. It’s part of the former’s job to personally connect with the latter in order to evoke the best performance possible, but in answering my question, Phoenix first prioritized a big picture perspective. Anybody can point a camera at a subject, so he wants to work with people who do it in ways that nobody else is considering and can’t copy. The Oscar winner explained,
If you look up and revisit the list of names mentioned in the first paragraph, I think it’s fair to say that he is regularly successful in looking for filmmakers with unique vision. There are a lot of auteurs who have successfully made movies that are instantly identifiable via their special signatures and flairs.
It’s not solely about the big picture, though, as Joaquin Phoenix continued by noting the importance of working with filmmakers who know how to push the right buttons and get him to “explore” aspects of his abilities of which he was previously unaware. In a director, he looks for someone who can make him see new angles. But also not to be ignored as well is the importance of clicking personalities. He added,
If you don’t already know: movie-making is hard. It seems like glamorous work if you’re solely focused on the red carpet side of things, but it takes dozens upon dozens of people to make a feature, and things can get stressful and hectic. Needless to say, everything becomes much more difficult if a lead actor grows to loathe their director. Or as Joaquin Phoenix put it,
As you can probably tell, the actor has a pretty clear idea of what he’s looking for so that he can reach the expectations that he has for himself and his work. But one other aspect also matters, as he threw in as an addendum:
After making Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster clearly felt very happy about having Joaquin Phoenix on set again, and audiences will be able to see the end result of their collaboration in theaters this weekend (courtesy of A24). Featuring a talented ensemble cast that also includes Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Micheal Ward, and Deirdre O’Connell, Eddington is a movie that has been intentionally made to be divisive, and that has most definitely been the reaction from critics in the run up to its release. It’s certainly a fascinating work, the story set during the controversy-filled summer of 2020, and one you can make up your own mind about it seeing it on the big screen starting tomorrow, July 18.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
