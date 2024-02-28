Adam Sandler’s Spaceman Director Explains Why The Comedian Is The Perfect Choice For Serious Roles Like Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler is the definition of a multi-talented creative. He has starred in classic comedy movies like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, and continues to put out silly comedies for those with a Netflix subscription. But he also has another side to him, and has impressed with his dramatic performances in movies like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch Drunk Love and The Safdie Brothers’ 2019 film, Uncut Gems. While often written off in his younger years as a goofball comic, he has since gained the respect of many, including the director of Sandler’s latest Netflix movie, Spaceman , who recently opened up about why the comedian is great in serious roles.

Spaceman is helmed by Swedish filmmaker Johan Renck, who is known for his work on the hit series Chernobyl. The film is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, where the protagonist Jakob is sent into space to collect ancient dust. Meanwhile, his life on earth is falling apart and Spaceman's trailer show a space spider helping to put it back together. The film relies a lot on the central performance of the lead actor, and for Renck, Sandler’s previous work proved to him that the Hustle star could handle the task. The filmmaker told ScreenRant :

You can never know anything, but I had a very, very good feeling. I'm a big fan of his. I love his versatility. He can be anything all the way from really stupid dumb humor all the way into sophisticated, great humor and everything in between. And then, obviously, when he's playing more dramatic roles, like in Punch-Drunk Love or the Safdie brothers movie and things like that, you see his technical skills.

Renek also revealed he believes a comedian at the center of a serious film actually ends up working to a film’s advantage. This is because he believes that if an audience already has a lighthearted connection to an actor, they will be more moved when that actor shows their vulnerable side. The director explained:

But what I felt was that, to some extent, is that there is an opportunity to be had and the fact that a comedian, if you want somebody that everybody recognizes as really funny, if you just pull off the mask and take off the clown shoes and all that kind of stuff, I think you'd perceive that person as more vulnerable than if you do the same of somebody who's only doing very dramatic roles.

There may be some truth to this statement, as it is always a pleasant surprise to see traditionally comic actors enter into the dramatic realm. Dramatic performances by actors like Bill Hader, Steve Carrell, and Jim Carrey in particular come to mind. There’s a longstanding sentiment by actors that comedy is often even harder than drama, so this is potentially why so many funny actors shine when they experiment with different kinds of roles.

Adam Sandler has been doing more experimenting with dramatic roles as he enters a new phase of his career, but Spaceman is a first for the actor in many ways. The film does hinge on a dramatic performance by the SNL alum, but this film also has Sandler going to space and acting alongside a CGI spider. The movie is more within the realm of a sci-fi/adventure film rather than a straight drama or dramedy. The movie requires him to flex a new muscle for the unique performance. Critics are mixed on Spaceman as a whole , but Sandler’s dramatic performance has been the recipient of much praise, so the actor seems to have succeeded.

You can see Adam Sandler giving his all to Spaceman, when the film finally becomes available to Netflix subscribers on March 1st, 2024. Fans of the actor should also check out our feature on other films coming down the pike from The Wedding Singer star. For more information on other buzzy titles heading to Netflix this year, make sure to consult our 2024 Netflix release schedule.