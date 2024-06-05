‘Anxiety Plays Chess:' After Inside Out 2 Admitted Uncut Gems Was A Major Influence, The Creative Team Deep Dives Into The Character That Ties The Movies

The anticipation for the follow-up to one of the best Pixar movies , the upcoming Inside Out 2 , is palpable, especially with the recent revelation that the intense cinematic equivalent of a heart attack, Uncut Gems, served as a major influence . Director Kelsey Mann and the creative team have shed light on how this inspiration has been woven into the fabric of the sequel, particularly through the new emotion and character of Anxiety, who's voiced by Maya Hawke.

The new trailer for Inside Out 2 teases a ton of new emotions, but none take center stage quite as much as the orange frizzled-haired Anxiety. In a recent interview with Animation Magazine , Kelsey Mann discussed the intricacies of the new character’s role in the sequel and how they’re always “two steps ahead” of the loveable Joy. Delving into this new character, the filmmaker revealed:

Anxiety is going to try to take control of the console every time, and Maya Hawke knew how to get that sound in her voice when she took on this character. And the other emotions like Joy might try to take control from her, but it’s almost impossible. There were lots of opportunities for us to have fun with that. Anxiety is always two steps ahead; she’s always thinking of the next move. Joy plays checkers but Anxiety plays chess. She can outmaneuver all of them.

The sequel will see Anxiety serve as a pivotal figure, shaping the narrative with her strategic and hyper-vigilant nature. The interplay between the newcomer and Amy Poehler’s Joy is expected to be a highlight. Kelsey Mann's analogy of Anxiety playing chess while Joy plays checkers underscores her strategic prowess, adding a layer of complexity to the film. This strategic maneuvering promises to keep the other emotions on their toes and engage audiences with her intricate and undoubtedly humorous mind games.

The decision to draw inspiration from one of A24’s best movies, Uncut Gems, is a bold move for Pixar, which is known for its heartfelt and often whimsical storytelling. However, this direction makes sense when you hear how the filmmakers used the tension-filled and high stakes of the Adam Sandler-led thriller to examine the anxiety associated with puberty.

The creative team drew inspiration from the Safdie Brothers' frenetic drama to craft the visual language for the upcoming animated feature. The animation team, inspired by the shaky, immersive cinematography of Uncut Gems, constructed static sets and placed their digital characters within them. They then utilized a virtual camera, manipulating it as if they were shooting a live-action scene. This innovative approach allowed them to experiment with angles and shot setups, ultimately finding the best ways to visually convey the heightened emotional stakes of Riley's journey through adolescence.

Amy Poehler, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith are all back for Inside Out 2, ready to bring Joy, Anger, and Sadness to life once again. However, fans might be disappointed to learn that the original voices of Disgust and Fear were confirmed not to be returning for Pixar's sequel . Rumor has it that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who nailed those roles in the 2015 hit, passed on reprising their characters this time around due to reported pay discrepancies. Kaling and Hader’s characters are being taken over by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale, respectively.

Fans of the original Inside Out and newcomers alike are in for a treat this summer. Mark your calendars for June 14th because this film isn't just about entertainment—it's a deep dive into the intricacies of the human mind, with Anxiety taking the lead in a high-stakes game of emotional chess.