Looks Like Hobbs And Shaw Is Getting A Sequel, So Buckle Up

Dominic Toretto and his crew have been the mainstays of the Fast & Furious films for over a decade now, but Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw have managed to carve out their own place in the automobile-driven franchise. Their recent spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, was met with solid reviews and box office success. With this, it was only matter of time before talk of a sequel arrived, and Dwayne Johnson has now provided the confirmation: