Vin Diesel Penned A Sweet Tribute To His ‘Fast Family’ After Dropping Details About The Final Fast And Furious Movie

If it feels like it has been a minute since audiences last got to go on an adventure with the crew from the Fast & Furious movies, that's because it has. It has now been over two years since we last saw Dominic Toretto and his family go up against the insanity of Jason Momoa's Dante in Fast X, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the conclusion to that movie's wild cliffhanger ending (not to mention the mid-credits tease featuring Dwayne Johnson).

The bad news now is that we're technically only about halfway through the waiting period – but the good news is that Vin Diesel has not lost any affection for the work and has provided a big update about the sequel.

Vin Diesel Shares Appreciation For His Fast & Furious Family With A Message Of Love

It's pretty wild that next year will mark the quarter-century anniversary of the Fast & Furious movies. Not only is it a rare thing for Hollywood franchises to continue that long consistently, but that's a hell of a lot of time to build relationships. It's far from a secret that Vin Diesel has a lot of love for his co-stars and collaborators in the making of the movies over that long stretch of time – and in case anyone forgot, he re-upped his love for those folks his weekend with a sweet Instagram post.

The actor publish a trio of photos – two stylized in black and white – on his personal social channel, and what they all share in common is him embracing his fellow actors on set (it's not clear from any of them when they were actually shot). Diesel seemingly didn't have any specific reason to post beyond a desire to express appreciation for his friends, and the post came with the following sweet caption:

The love that is at the core of the Fast family is truly indescribable… Organic and Authentic, yet felt by the world. Blessed am I to experience it first hand in this lifetime. All love, always.

Vin Diesel demonstrates a lot of love for his friends and colleagues – and it feels like something we can all take pointers from. In the chaos and randomness of life, it's always important to make sure that they people you care about know how much you care about them. None of us are here forever, and none of us know when our time will be up.

Diesel is all too aware of this reality, having experienced the shocking passing of his friend Paul Walker in the making of Furious 7 – and we learned this weekend that his love for his departed friend is having a direct impact on the development of Fast X: Part 2.

Vin Diesel Says That Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner Will Be Back In Fast X: Part 2

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel made a surprise appearance at the Pomona, California event known as FuelFest this past weekend, and while addressing the crowd there, he directly commented on the development of the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

The actor said that Universal Pictures is hoping to have Fast X: Part 2 in production next year in advance of a release in the spring of 2027, and in response to that request, he told executives that he has three conditions that need to be met with the production: they concern the setting, the story, and a challenging reunion:

The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027.' I said, 'Under three conditions.' First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner.

Bringing the story of Fast X: Part 2 back to LA and having it be more car culture-centric don't sound like big challenges, but how will Dom and Brian get back together on screen? That's a significant mystery that doesn't have an answer.

In the canon of the Fast & Furious movies, Brian is still alive and has stepped away from the globe-trotting/terrorist-stopping actions of his good friends. Audiences last saw him in the final scene of Furious 7, which had Dom and Brian racing before parting ways. The moment was created with help from visual effects and the support of Paul Walker's brothers – who have said previously that they would like the opportunity to bring Brian back to the franchise again.

There is obviously a lot we presently don't know about Fast X: Part 2, including the fates of many of the main characters and how Dom and his son will be able to survive the vicious trap laid by Dante at the end of Fast X. We'll all get answers soon enough, though, and as more news about the project is revealed, you can be sure that you'll find more analysis here on CinemaBlend.