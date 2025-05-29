Dwayne Johnson Opened Up About His A24 Follow-Up To The Smashing Machine, And I'm Intrigued By His Comments About Trying to 'Unhinge' And 'Rip Open' This Story

The 2025 movie schedule is a pretty huge opportunity for Dwayne Johnson’s acting career. With what we know about A24’s The Smashing Machine upping the blockbuster actor’s game, fans are already looking forward to his upcoming sports-based historical drama. That said, Johnson’s upcoming gig Breakthrough , his second movie with that famed indie studio, is nothing to sneeze at either.

The WWE vet is teasing some literally unhinged behavior. Sharing more news surrounding the project on Instagram , Johnson's "supporting role" in this "psychological thriller" centered on malfeasance in the world of inspirational gurus has inspired this captivating tease for what’s ahead:

I’ve been very hungry (and grateful) for this kind of challenge. The story is a deep dark psychological dive into the culture of motivational ‘gurus’, and those souls seeking to find their greater purpose in life. It’s a character I can try to unhinge. And perhaps rip open.

Damn, I know people kind of get blasé when observing the Fast Saga star digging into his craft, but I’m kind of digging it myself! Just like Dwayne Johnson’s “witness and absorb” comments on his other new gig - an untitled crime drama with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt - his gratitude and eagerness for Breakthrough could lead to some properly dark places.

That’s encouraging, because when the man in question digs deep into material that’s both dark and offbeat, the results are truly spectacular. Most folks are probably ready to equate the role in this untitled crime thriller to that of one of Dwayne Johnson’s best movies , Michael Bay’s 2013 action dramedy Pain and Gain.

However, the motivational guru aspect of Breakthrough has me hoping that the darkly comic/metaphysically tinged tones of Richard Kelly’s Southland Tales will be present in the equation. And yet, both of those comparisons are still falling a bit short. When reading the concept for Breakthrough, it's new territory for one of the creative forces behind Ballers.

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

There's even potential for Mr. Johnson to play his most subdued and subtly evil role to date - which is as promising as the material we've seen coming out of The Smashing Machine. Either way, those are pretty tight influences to have when talking about a Dwayne Johnson picture; and will make for a hell of a warmup for his big league swing with Scorsese and company.

While it’s probably not the time for any photos of legendary Johnson cheat meals in preparation for this gig, we’ll get to see the payoff of The Smashing Machine when it debuts in theaters this October. And, of course, those who prefer Dwayne Johnson's blockbuster side will have the live-action Moana remake and the continuation of Fast X to look forward to, both of which are set to debut throughout 2026.